Cardinals CB Prince Amukamara One of Four Practice-Squad Protected Players

Howard Balzer

It turned out to be a short stint on the practice squad for defensive tackle Daniel Wise.

The Cardinals terminated the practice-squad contract for Wise Tuesday, just six days after he was added last week on Oct. 28.

The team also reported its practice-squad protections for this week. Those are players that can’t be signed by another team for the remainder of this week.

The four players protected are cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Jace Whittaker, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe and running back D.J. Foster.

One of the open questions for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is how the running back position will be handled because of the expected absence of Kenyan Drake.

The backups behind Drake and Chase Edmonds on the current roster are rookies Jonathan Ward (undrafted free agent) and Eno Benjamin (seventh-round draft choice). Foster could also be in the mix for a spot on the game-day active list. Benjamin has not been active for any games this season. Foster and Ward have been active for games and contributed on special teams. Foster was activated from practice-squad/injured to the practice squad on Oct. 20.

The Cardinals also did not make a move involving the activation of safety Jalen Thompson, who was designated for return from reserve/injured on Oct. 14. Tuesday was the 21st and final day of practice evaluation under the designated-for-return rules, so Thompson will have to be activated Wednesday or remain on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Thompson was observed in the open portion of practice Monday working with the first unit.

