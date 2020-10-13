Cardinals Sign CB Prince Amukamara to Practice Squad

A visit that was reported to take place "in the next few days" back on Oct. 8 by NFL Media's Mike Garafalo took place this past weekend when the Arizona Cardinals reported doing so with cornerback Prince Amukamara Saturday. It resulted in the franchise signing him to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced in a release.

With the team on the road Saturday, it's likely the visit occurred Friday and wasn't officially reported until the following day.

As a result of the deal, Arizona released wide receiver Jaron Brown from the practice squad to get down to the 16-man maximum. Brown was signed Sept. 23 and was never elevated to the active roster.

Amukamara is yet another addition who has ties to the organization's home state, as he and his family moved to Glendale, Ariz., when he was 5-years-old. He played prep football at Apollo High and was the recipient of the Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week award from the Cardinals in 2006.

The 31-year-old Amukamara was cut by the Chicago Bears Feb. 25 and signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders May 18. However, he failed to make the roster out of training camp and his contract was terminated Aug. 31, making him a free agent. He has not signed with any team since.

A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2011 out of Nebraska, Amukamara has played in 113 career games (99 starts), accumulating 477 tackles (417 solo, 60 assisted), 78 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four recoveries. He spent five years with the Giants before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and Chicago (2017-19).

Arizona's secondary has been most impacted by injuries through five games this season, but it's hoped that safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) will return from reserve/injured this week against Dallas. Safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) has been inactive the last two weeks, while safety Budda Baker returned last week after missing the fourth game of the season to recover from thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

"Prince was a guy, actually, that we took a look at in the spring time and talked at length about him," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on his weekly Friday appearance with the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Oct. 9. "And I'm not sure why, but I think Prince changed his mind and decided he wanted to play this year. Nice to have a hometown kid that could potentially be a guy that can help us, so we'll see. No guarantees, but he has a history of playing some good football in New York and Chicago and liked what we saw on tape."