SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Sign CB Prince Amukamara to Practice Squad

Mason Kern

A visit that was reported to take place "in the next few days" back on Oct. 8 by NFL Media's Mike Garafalo took place this past weekend when the Arizona Cardinals reported doing so with cornerback Prince Amukamara Saturday. It resulted in the franchise signing him to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced in a release.

With the team on the road Saturday, it's likely the visit occurred Friday and wasn't officially reported until the following day.

As a result of the deal, Arizona released wide receiver Jaron Brown from the practice squad to get down to the 16-man maximum. Brown was signed Sept. 23 and was never elevated to the active roster.

Amukamara is yet another addition who has ties to the organization's home state, as he and his family moved to Glendale, Ariz., when he was 5-years-old. He played prep football at Apollo High and was the recipient of the Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week award from the Cardinals in 2006.

The 31-year-old Amukamara was cut by the Chicago Bears Feb. 25 and signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders May 18. However, he failed to make the roster out of training camp and his contract was terminated Aug. 31, making him a free agent. He has not signed with any team since. 

A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2011 out of Nebraska, Amukamara has played in 113 career games (99 starts), accumulating 477 tackles (417 solo, 60 assisted), 78 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four recoveries. He spent five years with the Giants before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and Chicago (2017-19).

Arizona's secondary has been most impacted by injuries through five games this season, but it's hoped that safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) will return from reserve/injured this week against Dallas. Safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) has been inactive the last two weeks, while safety Budda Baker returned last week after missing the fourth game of the season to recover from thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

"Prince was a guy, actually, that we took a look at in the spring time and talked at length about him," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on his weekly Friday appearance with the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Oct. 9. "And I'm not sure why, but I think Prince changed his mind and decided he wanted to play this year. Nice to have a hometown kid that could potentially be a guy that can help us, so we'll see. No guarantees, but he has a history of playing some good football in New York and Chicago and liked what we saw on tape."

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Campbell Helping Ease Frustrations of Simmons

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said Tuesday he is helping position-mate Isaiah Simmons navigate the ups and downs of his rookie year.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Await MRI Result on Chandler Jones

Arizona Cardinals holding out hope while awaiting results of an MRI on linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals Need to Practice Better to Limit Flags

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team needs to practice cleaner in order to limit penalties.

Alex Weiner

Simmons' Snap Counts May Benefit from Jones Injury

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons may have a chance to play more defensive snaps on the outside after Chandler Jones suffered a biceps injury.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Not a Possession Receiver: 'I'm a Downfield Threat'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has big plays, which were highlighted by Albert Breer of SI.com in his MMQB column.

Howard Balzer

Dennis Gardeck Makes 10 Defensive Snaps Count Sunday

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck is “a phenomenal story,” per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, after he has two sacks in 10 snaps Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Live Blog: Cardinals-Jets Updates and Analysis

The Cardinals look to get back over .500 against the New York Jets. Follow for live updates.

Alex Weiner

by

Jessore Express

'Dynamic' Chase Edmonds Creating Potential RB Controversy

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has been extremely productive at MetLife Stadium during his young NFL career.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Show Explosive Ability in Win Over Jets

Breaking down the explosive plays by numerous players in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Jets.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck Steps Up When Name Called

Arizona Cardinals special-teams captain and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck has huge defensive game with two sacks.

Alex Weiner