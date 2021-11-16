Pro Bowl Voting Now Open for Fans; 27 Cardinals on Ballot

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Pro Bowl Voting Open for Fans; 27 Cardinals on Ballot

    Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl is now open for NFL fans to cast their vote and see their favorite players take the field together.
    On Tuesday, the NFL announced Pro Bowl voting was officially open for fans across the globe to cast their vote to see their favorite players in the league's All-Star game the week before the Super Bowl. 

    The NFL hopes to welcome back both fans and players for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The event, usually held at the end of January, will now be held in February after the NFL schedule was expanded to 17 games.

    The results of the Pro Bowl vote will be revealed in December, and are determined by a combination of votes by players, coaches and fans, with each group representing one-third of the vote. 

    The Arizona Cardinals saw three of their own named to Pro Bowl rosters last season, as quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker were selected. 

    This year, numerous Cardinals are on the ballot. In total, you're able to cast your vote for 27 different players in Arizona. 

    Offense

    QB Kyler Murray
    RB James Conner
    WR DeAndre Hopkins
    WR Rondale Moore
    WR Christian Kirk
    WR A.J. Green
    TE Zach Ertz
    T D.J. Humphries
    T Kelvin Beachum
    G Justin Pugh
    G Josh Jones
    C Rodney Hudson

    Defense

    DT Jordan Phillips
    DE Zach Allen
    NT Corey Peters
    ILB Jordan Hicks
    ILB Isaiah Simmons
    ILB Zaven Collins
    OLB Chandler Jones
    OLB Markus Golden
    CB Byron Murphy Jr.
    CB Robert Alford
    SS Budda Baker
    FS Jalen Thompson

    Special Teams

    K Matt Prater
    P Andy Lee
    RS Rondale Moore
    ST Dennis Gardeck

    Voting is open until Dec. 16, and in addition to voting at NFL.com/ProBowl, fans will also be able to submit votes via Twitter beginning on Dec. 1. Tweets from public twitter accounts that include #ProBowlVote and the player's name, the player's Twitter handle or #playername will count as a vote, as will retweets and replies that include the player's name in one of the above listed forms. 

    On the final two days of voting, Dec. 15-16, all hashtag votes on Twitter count as double.

    NFC cornerback Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals (21) celebrates with Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) after intercepting a pass in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The AFC defeated the NFC 24-23.
