Pro Bowl Voting Now Open for Fans; 27 Cardinals on Ballot

Pro Bowl Voting Open for Fans; 27 Cardinals on Ballot
On Tuesday, the NFL announced Pro Bowl voting was officially open for fans across the globe to cast their vote to see their favorite players in the league's All-Star game the week before the Super Bowl.
The NFL hopes to welcome back both fans and players for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The event, usually held at the end of January, will now be held in February after the NFL schedule was expanded to 17 games.
The results of the Pro Bowl vote will be revealed in December, and are determined by a combination of votes by players, coaches and fans, with each group representing one-third of the vote.
The Arizona Cardinals saw three of their own named to Pro Bowl rosters last season, as quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker were selected.
This year, numerous Cardinals are on the ballot. In total, you're able to cast your vote for 27 different players in Arizona.
Offense
QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Rondale Moore
WR Christian Kirk
WR A.J. Green
TE Zach Ertz
T D.J. Humphries
T Kelvin Beachum
G Justin Pugh
G Josh Jones
C Rodney Hudson
Defense
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Zach Allen
NT Corey Peters
ILB Jordan Hicks
ILB Isaiah Simmons
ILB Zaven Collins
OLB Chandler Jones
OLB Markus Golden
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
CB Robert Alford
SS Budda Baker
FS Jalen Thompson
Special Teams
K Matt Prater
P Andy Lee
RS Rondale Moore
ST Dennis Gardeck
Voting is open until Dec. 16, and in addition to voting at NFL.com/ProBowl, fans will also be able to submit votes via Twitter beginning on Dec. 1. Tweets from public twitter accounts that include #ProBowlVote and the player's name, the player's Twitter handle or #playername will count as a vote, as will retweets and replies that include the player's name in one of the above listed forms.
On the final two days of voting, Dec. 15-16, all hashtag votes on Twitter count as double.