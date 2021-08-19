Tap the Breaks on Pro Football Focus Grades

Cardinals rookie CB Marco Wilson played well in preseason debut, but who were the quarterbacks and receivers he played against?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of analytics websites like Pro Football Focus that employ many different people that grade every play in every game.

Belichick once said, “You see a play on film and a receiver goes uncovered down the field. So you know it’s probably one of two guys’ mistakes, so you don’t know which guy it is. A lot of times the announcer will say, ‘[This guy] should’ve taken him,’ or, ‘[That guy] should have taken him.’ And I’m looking at the play saying, it could have been either guy, depending on what the call was.”

He also noted that there are times involving his own team where he believes one player was responsible, but then learns that wasn’t the case because an adjustment was made on the field just before the snap.

“In terms of analytics, you get a lot of, ‘This guy should have him. That guy should have him,’” he said. “I know from our team, there are times when we don’t know exactly what went wrong until we sort out the play. So it’s impossible someone else could have known. Sometimes what it looks like is not what it is.”

The danger is when the media reports those grades as if they are gospel.

This week, PFF published a list of the top-graded defensive players in the first week of the preseason. That’s even more questionable because the reality of these games is there has to be an evaluation of who a player was playing against.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked this week whether that is taken into account when judging a player’s performance.

“We definitely take that into consideration,” he said. “If your matched up against a guy who can't keep up with you and isn't going to make another team then we definitely understand the situation.”

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson was rated the sixth-best defensive rookie in the league for his play against the Cowboys. Surely, it’s good that Wilson did well. But, who were the quarterback and the receivers? It obviously wasn’t Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

PFF wrote, “His first outing was nothing short of exceptional. He saw six targets against the Dallas Cowboys and broke up three while allowing the other three to be caught for a total of 30 yards. His three PBUs led all corners for the week.” That occurred while playing 48 percent of the snaps. The league gamebook credited him with two passes defensed.

Meanwhile, Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team’s first-round pick, had the top grade of 94.8 playing 20 snaps of which PFF said 13 were in pass coverage.

They wrote Surtain “looked like a savvy vet ... (in a) jaw-dropping debut ... and is already showing how special he can be in the Broncos secondary.”

Surtain had one pass defensed, according to PFF, in addition to a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. It’s what No. 1 and ninth overall picks are supposed to do, but give him credit for doing it.

Still, it can’t be overlooked that the two plays cited by PFF came with Vikings quarterback Jake Browning throwing to fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

So, let’s tap the breaks on preseason over-reactions. Or as Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells would always say when asked about early standout performances by rookies, “Let’s not put him in the Hall of fame yet.”