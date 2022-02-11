Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class

Thursday, during the NFL Honors, the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced the newest group of men to see the glorified halls of Canton.

On Thursday, the NFL Honors captured the eyes and ears of the football world for a handful of reasons.

For starters, we finally learned the outcomes of important votes for awards such as Most Valuable Player, Walter Payton Man of the Year and others.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered what felt like a farewell speech to the city of Green Bay, while host Keegan-Michael Key did his best to playfully torch everybody who deserved it in the world of football.

Between other awards and the infinite amount of Gronk/USAA commercials, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was able to reveal the Class of 2022, which featured eight new members who will be enshrined later this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars OT Tony Boselli © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "Quickly became face of the expansion franchise … Regarded as an elite tackle in the NFL during career … Noted for superb foot speed and agility … Persevered through numerous injuries … Leader of team that led expansion Jaguars to AFC championship game by second season … Anchored offensive line that helped team to four straight playoff appearances with records of 9-7, 11-5, 11-5 and 14-2 from 1996-99 … Picked as team’s Most Valuable Player in 1998 after helping Jaguars to team’s first division title … Voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001) … Named First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite only playing in half of the decade." Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders WR Cliff Branch © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "A world-class sprinter who set an NCAA championship meet record with a 10-second 100-meter dash out of Colorado … 14-year NFL career, his career stats include 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns in 182 regular-season games … Branch helped lead the team to three Super Bowl appearances – XI, XV and XVIII – with a victory in each … In 22 playoff games, he caught 73 passes for 1,289 yards (17.7 average) – both NFL records at the time of his retirement … Branch received first-team All-Pro nods three times (1974-76) and was voted to four Pro Bowls (1975-77, 1978)." Green Bay Packers S Leroy Butler © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "One of the most prolific defensive backs in the Packers’ storied history and among premier safeties of his era … Led the team in interceptions five times … Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span … Helped lead Packers to three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances … Selected to four Pro Bowls … All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s." Official/Administrator Art McNally Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "Served as an NFL official for nine years (Field Judge, 1959; Referee 1960-67) before he was hired as the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials in 1968 … Upon appointment, installed the first formal film study program for training and evaluation of football officials … Developed standards for the scouting, screening, hiring and grading of the crews that work each NFL game … Headed a department of five individuals who coordinated and directed a staff of 112 game officials … The “Father of Instant Replay,” McNally introduced the system to the NFL through his leadership, instant replay has become an accepted part of the game and has spread to all major sports in America" New Orleans Saints LB Sam Mills © Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "Played three seasons in USFL before league folded, then signed with Saints in 1986 … Quickly became starter and team leader … Earned first Pro Bowl nod in second season … Led defense that helped Saints establish sustained success for first time in franchise history … During his tenure in New Orleans, the team made four playoff appearances … Key member of defense that helped Panthers claim division title and NFC Championship Game appearance in second season … Perennial team leader in tackles for Saints (five seasons) and Panthers (twice) … Named All-Pro and All-NFC three times (1991, 1992, 1996) … Voted to five Pro Bowls." New England Patriots DL Richard Seymour © Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "Integral member of defense that helped Patriots to six division titles over seven-season span … Patriots teams posted 10 or more wins seven times during his eight seasons with team … Led Patriots in sacks twice (2002, 2008) … Played in four AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowls, including victories in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX … Selected first team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (2003-05) and second team twice (2006, 2011) … All-AFC five times … Voted to seven Pro Bowls … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s." Head Coach Dick Vermeil © Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "In 1969, became the NFL’s first designated special teams coach as a member of Hall of Famer George Allen’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams … mastered the three-year turnaround, leading the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs to the postseason after years – nearly two decades for the Eagles – on the outside looking in … Led Eagles to NFC title in 1980 and an appearance in Super Bowl XV … Abruptly resigned following the strike-affected 1982 season, citing “burnout” … Rams lured Vermeil back to the sidelines in 1997 … Rams went 13-3 and won Super Bowl XXXIV with “The Greatest Show on Turf” in 1999 … Named NFL Coach of the Year twice by Sporting News (1979,1999) and once by the Associated Press (1999) … Regular season record: 120-109-0, .524 … Postseason record: 6-5, .545 … Overall record: 126-114-0, .525." San Francisco 49ers DL Bryant Young © Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports Snippet from Hall of Fame profile: "Highly touted draft pick earned All-Rookie honors … Amassed 89.5 career sacks … Registered multiple sacks in each of his 14 seasons … Recorded double-digit sack totals in a season twice (11.5 in 1996 and 11.0 in 1999) …Made NFL record-tying two safeties in a season, 1996 … Recovered from broken leg to earn 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after finishing with 42 tackles, three passes defensed, 20 QB pressures and team-leading 11 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and one safety … Started in two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl … First-team All-Pro twice (1996, 1998) … Voted to four Pro Bowls … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s."

Congrats to the Class of 2022!