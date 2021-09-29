Pro Football Hall of Fame Puts Shoes of Jamal Agnew on Display

Yes, those shoes are on display in the holiest of places in the world of professional football.

There are certain shoes that may just live forever.

Pairs such as Michael Jordan's red and black first signature Air Jordan shoe while dominating on the court, Cinderella's glass slipper or even Dorothy's pair or ruby shoes in The Wizard of Oz will be recognizable for eternity.

Now, after returning a 68-yard field-goal attempt for a 109-yard touchdown last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars return man Jamal Agnew will see his shoes on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

The return, which was a record-tying accomplishment, was Agnew's seventh kick-return touchdown of his career. Agnew is no stranger to finding the end zone from long distances:

Kick return touchdown yardage: 100 yards with Detroit in 2019 (was teammates with Cardinals kicker Matt Prater), 102 yards with the Jaguars just a week before facing Arizona when the team played against Denver.

Punt return touchdown yardage: All with the Lions were 88- and 74-yard touchdowns in 2017, a 64-yard touchdown in 2019 and a 74-yard touchdown in 2020..

“As soon as the ball was short, I knew that they’re probably not going to catch me because I’m just going to use my speed," said Agnew via Jaguar Report. "Everybody set that wall up for me on the left and we created that spark right before the halftime.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was taken just a tad off-guard by the play.

He said, "I've never seen that in my life. We had it set up. We practiced that, we worked it, and that kid is a dynamic guy with the ball in his hand. Same thing we saw. That's why we went after him in free agency. That's a game changer and he's an even better guy than he is a player.”

The Cardinals eventually put the game away and emerged from Jacksonville with a win, so there wasn't too much celebration for Agnew and Co. following the game.

The Jaguars currently sit as 0-3, yet a small piece of their success is now on display in the holiest of places when it comes to professional football.