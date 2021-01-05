Progression and Disappointment: Cardinals React to their 2020 Season

When asked on Monday how he defines the 2020 season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury started with the word "progress."

In many aspects, and on a linear wins scale, this is true.

He inherited a team fresh off a three-win season, and they improved to a 5-10-1 record in 2019 and then became a .500 team this year.

However, Kingsbury also mentioned that while his team was more competitive than in years past, they “left a lot out there” in their failed push to the playoffs.

"I think we've made a lot of strides," left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "Obviously, we're not where we want to be or are who we want to be."

The story of the 2020 regular season for the Cardinals wasn’t about a young squad continuously getting better up until the end. It was a team that looked like one of the NFC’s best going into their bye week at 5-2, but fell apart down the stretch and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Safety and team captain Budda Baker also used the word progress to define the 2020 season, for himself and the team. But, he called the year a roller coaster, one that had too many dips.

"It's definitely different because, starting out hot and then losing games and winning and losing," Baker explained. "It's definitely like a roller coaster. There's been certain games where guys had to do their job and certain games guys just weren't doing their job and we lost early. We win games that we should have won, that definitely would have been able to help us think about the playoffs in the future. But, if you told me that if you win that game (Week 17 against Los Angeles) you make it to the playoffs, then I would take that."

Kingsbury said that he and his staff have a lot of evaluating to do now that the season is over. Players "not doing their job" consistently as Baker pointed to and the shortcomings late in the season may be close to the top of the list of what to analyze.

"Obviously it didn't end the way we wanted to," Kingsbury said. "That was disappointing, but we made some steps in the right direction. We just have to continue to work, continue to get better."

The Cardinals improved statistically in many aspects, especially defensively, as they allowed 367 points to last year’s 442. Offensively, they jumped up from 361 points to 410. In point differential, they went from a minus-82 in 2019 to a plus-43 in 2020, a better mark than the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears.

The Cardinals gained the 21st-most yards in the NFL last year and that jumped up to sixth in 2020, and their offense helped propel them to wins over eventual division winners like the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks.

But, an undoing for them this year was, as Baker said, losing the games they felt they should have won. The Cardinals were just 6-4 in games against sub .500 teams this season, 2-4 if you take out opponents from the historically poor NFC East. This was ultimately the deciding factor to them losing their common opponents tiebreaker to the Bears.

Too many negative plays, as Kingsbury has said, like penalties, losing yardage or turnovers cost them multiple games.

"Learning how to win" is how quarterback Kyler Murray put it Sunday. After the season finale, he said that his team made too many mistakes this year.

"Something that kept holding us back all year was us hurting ourselves and it came back to bite us," Murray said.

The Cardinals were put behind the 8-ball after Murray got injured on the first possession in Sunday's win-or-go-home game. But, multiple members of the team felt like they should not have been in that spot to begin with. Losing to subpar competition throughout the season created a scenario where they had no room for error, and disaster struck.

Had they defeated the eventual 6-10 San Francisco 49ers the week before, the Cardinals would have been in the postseason.

"I think they're all learning experiences," Kingsbury said. "As a staff, as players, we have to get better in those moments. We had two opportunities last few games to have a chance to make the playoffs and we didn't take advantage of them. Those are things we have got to work on and work through. Learn from some of your failures."