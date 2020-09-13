SI.com
AllCardinals
Projecting Cardinals Inactive Players for 49ers Game

Howard Balzer

Ninety minutes prior to the start of the Cardinals’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the team will name its 47 or 48 active players. If it’s 48, that player must be an eighth offensive lineman.

The Cardinals have 10 at that position on their 53-man roster and the two obvious top backups to the five starters are versatile tackle/guard Justin Murray and guard Max Garcia. Rookie tackle Josh Jones, declared out on Friday because of an ankle injury, will be inactive.

It’s logical that Lamont Gaillard will be the eighth because he can play center or guard. That would conceivably make tackle Joshua Miles inactive.

The most intriguing question is whether No. 3 quarterback Chris Streveler will be active. If he is, then we can presume he will participate on special teams and possibly have a Taysom Hill-like role on offense.

Running back D.J. Foster was elevated from the practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who was placed on reserve Friday. By rule, when Johnson is activated, Foster can return to the practice squad without having to go through waivers.

While it wasn’t officially known until Friday that Johnson wouldn’t be available for Sunday's game, it might be unlikely that Foster would be active. However, he and rookie Eno Benjamin could have roles on special teams. Third tight end Darrell Daniels is a candidate to be inactive.

On the defensive side, there are 10 linebackers (five outside and five inside) on the 53-man roster, so one could be in danger, whether it’s outside linebackers Haason Reddick or Kylie Fitts or inside men Ezekiel Turner or Tanner Vallejo. It’s likely all nine defensive backs (four corners, five safeties) will be active.

There are six defensive linemen, one being recently-signed Angelo Blackson, who had his first practice with the team Wednesday, but a limited role might be possible for a rotation that could be important in the fourth quarter. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jonathan Bullard, Trevon Coley or Michael Dogbe were added to the roster from the practice squad to be active instead of Blackson. Cornerback Chris Jones is also a candidate to be promoted.

Projected five inactives

T Josh Jones

T Joshua Miles

RB D.J. Foster

DE Angelo Blackson

LB Tanner Vallejo

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

