Cardinals Projected Win Total for 2020; Pick the Over?

Betting lines vary at different sports books, whether in Las Vegas, online or in states where wagering is legal.

The video accompanying this story that includes my participation uses the William Hill sportsbook, which has the win total for the Cardinals at 6.5. Others have it at 7 or 7.5.

At 6.5, the Cardinals have to win seven games for a bettor to win the over. There would be major levels of disappointment if this team doesn’t manage at least a .500 record or better and they should.

Below are the win totals for all teams (alphabetically and highest to lowest) courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Alphabetical by City

Arizona Cardinals 7.5

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Buffalo Bills 9

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Houston Texans 7.5

Indianapolis Colts 9

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Miami Dolphins 6.5

Minnesota Vikings 9

New England Patriots 9

New Orleans Saints 10.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 7

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 9.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Seattle Seahawks 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

