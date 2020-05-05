AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Projected Win Total for 2020; Pick the Over?

Howard Balzer

Betting lines vary at different sports books, whether in Las Vegas, online or in states where wagering is legal.

The video accompanying this story that includes my participation uses the William Hill sportsbook, which has the win total for the Cardinals at 6.5. Others have it at 7 or 7.5.

At 6.5, the Cardinals have to win seven games for a bettor to win the over. There would be major levels of disappointment if this team doesn’t manage at least a .500 record or better and they should.

Below are the win totals for all teams (alphabetically and highest to lowest) courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Alphabetical by City

Arizona Cardinals 7.5

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Buffalo Bills 9

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Detroit Lions 6.5

Green Bay Packers 9

Houston Texans 7.5

Indianapolis Colts 9

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Miami Dolphins 6.5

Minnesota Vikings 9

New England Patriots 9

New Orleans Saints 10.5

New York Giants 6.5

New York Jets 7

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 9.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Seattle Seahawks 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Highest to Lowest

Baltimore Ravens 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

New Orleans Saints 10.5

San Francisco 49ers 10.5

Dallas Cowboys 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 9.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.5

Buffalo Bills 9

Green Bay Packers 9

Indianapolis Colts 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

New England Patriots 9

Seattle Seahawks 9

Chicago Bears 8.5

Cleveland Browns 8.5

Los Angeles Rams 8.5

Tennessee Titans 8.5

Arizona Cardinals 7.5

Atlanta Falcons 7.5

Denver Broncos 7.5

Houston Texans 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

New York Jets 7

Detroit Lions 6.5

Miami Dolphins 6.5

New York Giants 6.5

Carolina Panthers 5.5

Cincinnati Bengals 5.5

Washington Redskins 5.5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4.5

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Fifth-Year Option for Reddick; Still Could Compete for Linebacker Depth

Former first-round draft pick Haason Reddick did not receive an extension from the Arizona Cardinals.

Howard Balzer

NFL: No 2020 International Games; Cardinals Won't Play in Mexico City

After previously planning on playing a game in Mexico City, the Arizona Cardinals will not do so anymore after the NFL cancelled all international games.

Howard Balzer

Rashard Lawrence Hoping to Keep LSU Lineage Alive with Cardinals

The LSU Tigers have a strong NFL lineage and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence hopes to continue that with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason Kern

Rashard Lawrence an 'Old Soul': Mature Beyond His Years

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence has always carried himself as professional as possible.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DL Lawrence Learned, 'You Play to Win the Game'

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence learned valuable lessons after coming back to LSU for his senior year.

Howard Balzer

Athletic Background Leads LB Evan Weaver to NFL

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Evan Weaver has a deep athletic background, which has led him to the NFL.

Mason Kern

Isaiah Simmons Aiding Arizona with Donation of 60,000 Meals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is already making an impact in his new community.

Mason Kern

Evan Weaver Bringing 'Different Mojo' to LB Room

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Evan Weaver is bringing his unorthodox method to his new franchise

Mason Kern

Cardinals Take Big Jump in Odds to Win Super Bowl

After an impressive draft haul, the Arizona Cardinals are rising in Super Bowl odds

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Simmons One of Seven Rookies Under Most Pressure to Perform

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons was projected as a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Howard Balzer