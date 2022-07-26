It’s very early and surely much will change between now and the cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 30. With the roster currently at 90 as veterans report, there likely will be roster churning prior to the first preseason game.

Having said that, following is a look at how the roster might look when the dust clears as the calendar turns to September.

Offense

Quarterback (2): Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Analysis: Other roster needs means Trace McSorley could be headed to the practice squad.

Running back (4): James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram

Analysis: Ingram has to show he can play special teams to earn spot instead of Jonathan Ward.

Tight end (3): Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Maxx Williams

Analysis: The unknown is whether Williams will be ready to start the season after his 2021 knee injury. If not, a spot could go to Stephen Anderson or Deon Yelder.

Offensive line (10): D.J. Humphries, T; Justin Pugh, G; Rodney Hudson, C; Will Hernandez, G; Kelvin Beachum, T; Justin Murray, G/T: Sean Harlow, C/G; Josh Jones, T/G; Lecitus Smith, CG; Marquis Hayes, G

Analysis: With Hudson’s return confirmed after his offseason absence, the focus returns to the right-guard battle with Hernandez, Murray and Jones in the mix.

Wide receiver (5): Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch

Analysis: DeAndre Hopkins will return after Week 6 and everyone will be counting the games.

Defense

Safety (5): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington, James Wiggins

Analysis: Baker and Jalen Thompson are one of the most underrated duos in the NFL.

Cornerback (5): Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Josh Jackson, Chris Matthew

Analysis: The fourth and fifth spots need help, so look for additional signings during camp.

Linebacker (11): Markus Golden, OLB; Devon Kennard, OLB; Dennis Gardeck, OLB; Victor Dimukeje, OLB; Cam Thomas, OLB; Myjai Sanders, OLB; Isaiah Simmons, ILB; Zaven Collins, ILB; Tanner Vallejo, ILB; Nick Vigil, ILB; Ezekiel Turner, ILB

Analysis: Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be juggling and rotating pass rushers to get pressure from the edge.

Defensive line (5): J.J. Watt; E; Zach Allen, E; Rashard Lawrence, T; Leki Fotu, E/T; Michael Dogbe, E

Analysis: Having Watt stay healthy is paramount; Cardinals were 7-0 in the regular season when he played in 2021.

Special teams

Kicker: Matt Prater

Punter: Andy Lee

Long snapper: Aaron Brewer

Analysis: This veteran group has played 41 NFL seasons and 647 games, led by Lee’s 280.