Cardinals Promote DL Trevon Coley for Seahawks Game

Mason Kern

For the second consecutive week, the Arizona Cardinals announced the promotion of defensive tackle Trevon Coley from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

In his first chance to receive in-game reps Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, Coley played 33 defensive snaps and contributed three tackles (two solo, one assisted). He was labeled a protected practice-squad player Oct. 6 and was elevated back to the active roster Saturday prior to the franchise's Sunday night prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Coley reverted back to the practice squad, along with outside linebacker Reggie Walker, Tuesday after the Cardinals defeated Dallas 38-10. It was the first of two reversions he is allowed to experience without subsequently being put through waivers in order to move back from the active roster to the practice squad.

Along the defensive line overall, Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot) was a non-participant in each of the team's Thursday and Friday practices and was estimated with the same designation for the team's Wednesday walk-through. He has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Otherwise, there have been no changes within the unit with rookie defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) still on reserve/injured. Coley's promotion gives Arizona six active defensive linemen for the game Sunday assuming Phillips is active.

In other roster news, the acquisition of outside linebacker Markus Golden — who the New York Giants traded in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick — became official Saturday. He was listed as exempt/commissioner permission and does not currently count as a part of the Cardinals' 53-man roster. The exemption will be lifted after he passes a physical and completes the league's COVID-19 protocols.

