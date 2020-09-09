The NFL offseason has been dominated by rule changes and indoctrinations as a result of COVID-19. The league has a different look and new ways for teams to form their rosters each week. In addition to the practice squad being expanded to hold 16 players, including a maximum of six designated as vested veterans, teams can protect up to four players each week.

What does that mean, exactly?

Typically, players on any team's practice squad are free to sign contracts with other clubs at any time. However, each player a team protects each week will not be eligible to sign a contract with any other team until the day following their protectors next regular-season game.

For the Arizona Cardinals, Week 1 protections include running back D.J. Foster, cornerback Chris Jones and recently-acquired tight end Jordan Thomas.

In essence, none of those three players will be allowed to sign with a new team until Monday, the day after the Cardinals season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Other league rules in relation to protections are as follows:

"If, after having been protected, a player is not elevated to his club’s 53-man active roster, he is free to terminate his practice player contract to sign an NFL player contract with any club upon the conclusion of his club’s game or at 12:01 a.m., on the day following his club’s game, whichever is later. If after having been protected, a player is elevated to his club’s 53-man active roster, he is free to terminate his practice player contract to sign an NFL player contract with any club at 4:01 p.m., on the first business day following his club’s game, after his reversion to the practice squad. "Designations will not go into effect prior to 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday of each week, except that clubs that played on the previous Monday night will not have their designations go into effect prior to 4 p.m. ET on the following Wednesday."

Foster was beaten out for the third-string running back job on the active 53-man roster by rookie seventh-round draft pick Eno Benjamin. The Cardinals only kept four cornerbacks and Jones was the collateral damage of the cuts from a relatively talented depth chart, losing out to Kevin Peterson. Thomas' signing to the practice squad was announced Tuesday after he was previously cut by the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals currently have 15 players on the practice squad, leaving room for one more addition. That could go to defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, should he clear waivers Wednesday after being cut Tuesday to make room for defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.