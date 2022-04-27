Publishers Mock Draft: Cardinals Select CB Trent McDuffie

In a mock draft done by publishers throughout Fan Nation sites, the Cardinals welcome another strong Washington defensive back to the mix.

We're just one day away from the upcoming NFL draft, and the Arizona Cardinals still have a plethora of directions the organization can take with pick no. 23 in the first round.

Arizona could look to add another dynamic weapon to its receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore already on the roster. The likes of Treylon Burks, Chris Olave and Jahan Dotson have been recently mocked to the Cardinals.

The team may also opt to fix either side of the trenches, as center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Jordan Davis or edge rusher Jermaine Johnson could be in play.

Yet the Cardinals secondary has been a topic of great discussion over the course of the draft process with a focus on boundary corners. Marco Wilson appears to be a real gem for Arizona after a strong rookie season, and Byron Murphy Jr. has shown flashes of being a solid slot corner.

Arizona even went and grabbed Jeff Gladney, a younger corner who offers upside but has battled legal troubles until recently. The jury is still out on what he could morph into.

The needle hasn't been moved for another strong presence on the outside, as no team can truly have enough corners to keep up with the rapid amount of talent entering the league at both quarterback and wide receiver.

Picking later in the first round, the Cardinals will be forced to watch the talent pool dwindle before their time arrives. However, a host of valuable players will still be within reach for Arizona when they're on the clock.

All Cardinals' Howard Balzer represented the team in Fan Nation's publisher mock draft and added another Washington Husky to the secondary.

Cardinals Select Washington CB Trent McDuffie in Fan Nation Mock Draft

After the selection, Balzer said, "With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth. However, there will be a temptation to select a top interior offensive lineman."

To get a deeper dive into how McDuffie fits with Arizona, read our Mock Draft Monday report on him here.

A total of five cornerbacks were taken in the mock draft, with Andrew Booth Jr. and Kaiir Elam falling deeper into the first round after the Cardinals were on the clock.

Two of the draft's strongest interior linemen in Linderbaum and Zion Johnson were still available for the taking. The Cardinals, like Balzer suggested, may be very tempted into taking either of the two and forming their offensive line of the future.

Perhaps Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, who was sniped from Arizona in the pick before to the Green Bay Packers, may have found himself in serious contention to land in the desert. Other dominant defensive talents such as Devonte Wyatt and David Ojabo were selected after Arizona.

NFC West rivals (and the only other team within the division to have a first-round selection) Seattle Seahawks also upgraded their secondary with corner Ahmad Gardner.

The mystery of who Arizona will take remains just that until Thursday night, as the Cardinals will look to welcome any talent that can help them reach the next level in making a deep run into the postseason.

The full mock draft, with each team represented by their respective Fan Nation publisher:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants (via Bears): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks): Drake London, WR, USC

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13. Houston Texans (via Browns): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

16. New Orleans Saints (via Colts through Eagles): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

22. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via 49ers through Dolphins): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia