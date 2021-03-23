Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh Accepts Pay Cut

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Cardinals Achieve Cap Relief with Justin Pugh Pay Cut

Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh agreed to a pay cut that provides the team with more than $4.2 million of cap space.
When Cardinals general manager Steve Keim spoke with the media Monday, he was asked point-blank if the plans for 2021 included Justin Pugh as the team’s left guard.

Keim responded, “I do see Justin as our left guard and I think he had one of his best seasons as a pro last year. Played extremely consistent, and really excited about what he did for us on the field.”

What Keim didn’t say was that he might have been just as excited that Pugh agreed to restructure his contract, which included accepting a pay cut in 2021 and provided the team some salary-cap relief.

Pugh tweeted the news Tuesday: “To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the @AZCardinals. I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring.”

Pugh left the New York Giants in 2018 and signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent.

That deal called for him to be paid a base salary of $7.75 million this year and included a $1.4 million roster bonus plus up to $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. None of the money was guaranteed and his cap charge was scheduled to be $11.2 million.

Pugh agreed to slash his 2021 pay to $5 million, which includes a guaranteed base salary of $4 million plus up to $1 million in per-game bonuses. That reduces his cap hit to $6.94 million, which is about $4.2 million lower than it would have been.

It's possible Pugh agreed to have team-related bonuses added to the contract that would enable him to earn back the lost money.

For now, his compensation for 2022, the final year of his contract, remains mostly the same, although his base salary has been reduced from $8.525 million to $8.025 million according to overthecap.com. The cap charge next year is north of $12 million.

