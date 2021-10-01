Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh Full Practice Participation

Starting left guard Justin Pugh is questionable for Sunday after practicing fully Friday, as is guard Justin Murray, who returned to practice Friday but was limited.

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for one of the Cardinals’ injured guards in regards to Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Left guard Justin Pugh, who suffered a back injury at the end of the first half against Jacksonville on Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard field-goal return, not only returned to the practice field Friday, but he was listed as a full participant.

Despite that, he is designated as questionable for Sunday’s game likely because the team hopes he will be OK after traveling to Los Angeles and there are no other issues.

Guard Justin Murray, who started on the right side against the Jaguars but also left the game in the first half with a back injury, practiced Friday on a limited basis and is also listed as questionable.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) did not practice at all this week and is listed as questionable rather than doubtful or out.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) had full participation for the second consecutive day and has no game status attached to his name.

Running back Eno Benjamin, who was limited Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury likely during practice, did not practice Friday and was declared out for Sunday. This will be the 20th consecutive game Benjamin has been inactive since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

The Cardinals had no reported transactions Friday, so their roster remains at 52 after cornerback Luq Barcoo was waived Thursday.

For the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) practiced fully after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He did not play last Sunday against Tampa Bay, and is questionable for Sunday’s game despite Rams head coach Sean McVay stating "he's going to play."

The only other Rams player with a listed game status is wide receiver TuTu Atwell, who had full participation Friday after not practicing because of an illness. He is questionable.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (ankle) and cornerback Robert Rochell (illness) both practiced fully Friday and also have no game status with their name.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson became the fourth Rams player to have a rest day this week. He did not practice Friday, but will play on Sunday.