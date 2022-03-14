The contract restructures for guard Justin Pugh and linebacker Devon Kennard saves the Cardinals nearly $9.9 million in cap space.

The Cardinals have restructured the contracts of two players as the start of the league year approaches to create as much space as possible within the salary cap of $208.2 million for 2022.

In both cases involving left guard Justin Pugh and outside linebacker Devon Kennard, the players agreed to a reduction in their salary for this season in moves that saves the team close to $9.9 against the cap.

The contract restructuring for Kennard had been reported previously, but details were unknown.

He was scheduled to be paid $6.75 million in salary in 2022, while counting $9.087 million against the cap. He will now be paid the minimum $1.12 salary with $600,000 of that guaranteed.

A portion of the salary decrease was converted to a signing bonus that increases the original proration of $1.25 million to $2,112,500. The latter figure will count against the 2023 cap, which is a voidable year.

His cap charge for 2022 is now $3.568 million for a savings of just more than $5.5 million.

Pugh, who missed four starts last season because of a calf injury, was scheduled to be paid $8.025 million this year and have a cap charge of over $11.8 million.

His base pay was cut to $5.5 million, but he can earn $1.5 in incentives which is likely linked to the games he plays or starts. Also eliminated from his 2022 compensation was a $1 million roster bonus and $1 potential total in per=game roster bonuses.

The cap figure for this year is now $7.5 million, a savings of over $4.3 million.