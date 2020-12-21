Turner Provides Exhilarating Punt Situation Heroics

At opposite ends of the Arizona Cardinals Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, which carried massive playoff implications for both teams, Ezekiel Turner showed up to make a play.

Both came in similar punting situations, albeit one featured the Cardinals inside linebacker on special teams coverage, whereas the other had him positioned in line to protect his own punter, Andy Lee.

In the first quarter, after the Cardinals defense forced a fourth down after five plays on the Eagles drive, Turner lined up and charged forward post-snap. A seam opened up and he sprinted unabated by any Philadelphia blockers and dived toward punter Cameron Johnston, who launched the ball directly into Turner's outstretched right hand.

The ball subsequently went the opposite direction toward Philadelphia's end zone and careened out of bounds at the Eagles' 6-yard line. The play originated at their own 42. It was a major momentum boost for a Cardinals team already leading 9-0. Two plays later, quarterback Kyler Murray tossed a pass to running back Chase Edmonds — who was questionable entering the day with an ankle injury — for a 6-yard touchdown and what would be the team's largest lead of the game at 16-0.

"Just helping the team win, just putting the offense in that position, be able to flip the field like that," Turner said after the Cardinals 33-26 win. "Close games like this, field positioning is huge. Just being able to do that for the team — just running a play, I don't know what it looks like on tape, but I didn't really feel anyone come to me or try to block me. I just sent it after the punter and helped put our team in a good position."

The bulk of Turner's production came on 26 special-teams snaps played, which accounted for 84 percent of the team's overall total. It is a facet of his game that his teammates and coaches have recognized and become accustomed to seeing.

"Zeke, he made some huge plays in this game," inside linebacker Jordan Hicks said.

After the first-quarter block on the coverage team led to points, Turner was back on the field for a punting situation at a critical juncture in the fourth quarter. Yet, it was not nearly the same scenario.

This time, Turner was with the protection unit, settled in behind the line of scrimmage ready to block incoming Eagles attackers from potentially blocking Lee's punt. Arizona's offense had just seemingly gone three-and-out with 14:56 remaining in the game after Philadelphia tied the score at 26 apiece via a nine-play 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambling for a rushing score.

On fourth-and-2, Lee received the snap, but Turner had already bolted from his protection stance and leaked out in front of long snapper Aaron Brewer, a trick play that was concluded by a 26-yard completion from Lee to a wide-open Turner streaking down midfield.

"Got to give (special teams coordinator Jeff) Rodgers credit," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday. "There's a certain look that we liked on film and we knew if he could somehow slip through there, it had a chance. It wasn't as clean as we probably would have liked and Andy put touch on it. He threw before he was even looking, which is insane. His throw was 10 out of 10. I thought there's no way we're hitting that whenever he wasn't even looking at the ball, but it was perfect."

From Turner's perspective, the play design was guaranteed to work so long as the personnel executed their respective jobs. Considering the last time he said he caught a reception in-game was at the high-school level, there was increased pressure on him to capitalize.

"They gave us a look that we had been practicing against all week," Turner said. "It hadn't shown up all game and then we finally got it at the perfect time. And we just had to make sure we execute, make sure I catch the ball and we got it done.

"Had to have been high school. After high school, my offensive days kind of disappeared. That was the first one. I'm just glad I could execute and help the team win."

While the rest of the drive did not result in points, as Murray used all four of the fresh set of downs without successfully achieving the first down to turn possession over on the Eagles 33-yard line, it was a motivating moment that rejuvenated a team that had allowed an inspired comeback.

The defense immediately forced a three-and-out on the next series and the Murray-led offense drove 86 yards on seven plays, capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for what inevitably was the game-winning score.

"I saw him throw it during the week and it looked the exact same, so practice makes perfect," Murray said of Lee's impressive throw. "I saw Zeke break through the line and it didn't look too good initially. But Andy with the incredible touch, he made it happen."

While Turner said he never practiced route-running and pass-catching with Murray in practices before his heroic fourth-down feat, the repetition with Lee and design by Rodgers culminated into an impressive play that paid dividends in energy.

"I've picked Kyler off in practice before, but never a reception," Turner said. "Andy put a lot of touch on it; we practice that a lot. And I'm glad I looked up and I didn't really have to do much. It was a perfect throw. He put it right in the bread basket. I appreciate him for doing that when it mattered. Everybody just executed and it ended up working out."