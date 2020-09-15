Chris Streveler’s path to his NFL debut on Sunday is as windy as the route from Winnipeg to Arizona.

After starting at South Dakota in college, he went to the Canadian Football League as a third-string quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He told the story of how that led him to the Arizona Cardinals during training camp.

The veteran backup of the Blue Bombers retired before the 2018 season, so Streveler took his spot. Over the next year and a half, he started a few games here and there filling in when injuries hit.

His team found a way to utilize his versatility.



"I had what we call up there a 'wedge package' on second- and third-and-short you go some type of QB sneak and then I would stay in and do some different things from there and we had success doing that," Streveler said during camp.

In the middle of the 2019 season, another injury to the starting quarterback resulted in Streveler taking over, and he led the Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup championship.

He said he was never looking for an NFL gig while in Canada, just focused on the moment, but the Cardinals gave him a workout earlier this year, and he signed a contract. After training camp, he made the active roster.

On Sunday, the Cardinals announced their inactives for Week 1, and 2019 backup quarterback Brett Hundley was listed. This meant that Streveler was the guy behind Kyler Murray.

On third-and-1 late in the third quarter, Streveler replaced Murray under center. Like he was back in the wedge package, he took a quarterback sneak for three yards to move the chains. The Cardinals scored two plays later, on what was a pivotal go-ahead touchdown.

Streveler has a big frame at 216 pounds. His athleticism allows him to also work on special teams.

That versatility made leaving Streveler off of head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s roster impossible.

"We watched his CFL stuff and he was running around out there, making a lot of plays and then you get him here and did a nice job picking up our offense," Kingsbury said Monday. "Very accurate player, a smart player, athletic as you can see. We wanted to get him involved and we will see where it goes.

"We feel great about Brett (Hundley) as well, he was solid last year when he had his opportunities, but for now, Strev gives us a dynamic there with special teams ability as well that we are going to have him up right now."

Kingsbury not only showed faith in Streveler as a utility player, but as a quarterback. Leaving Hundley off the game-day active roster showed that if Murray went down, the Cardinals were confident enough in Streveler to give them as good of a chance if not better than Hundley.

Streveler said he’d play any position to get on the field, but he loves quarterback. Kingsbury said he wouldn’t want it any other way.

"He plays quarterback," Kingsbury said. "It's not one of those deals where he's a slash guy, he's a real quarterback and he's done a really nice job."