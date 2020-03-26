Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

In his first season with the Arizona Cardinals last year, quarterback Brett Hundley was an instrumental component. Just not in the role you might think.

Upon the organization drafting quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. overall 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hundley found himself in a competition he was not originally expecting after signing with the franchise in August. It was a competition for a starting spot that he would inevitably lose.

Still, he took it in stride. He played a total of 40 snaps in three games last season, completing 5-of-11 passes for 49 yards and rushing seven times for 41 yards. His most extensive playing time came in a 27-13 win at Seattle in Week 16 when he replaced an injured Murray in the third quarter. Hundley played 32 snaps in that game, completing 4-of-9 passes for 49 yards and rushing six times for 35 yards.

"It's just natural," Hundley said in a video conference with reporters on Wednesday. "You don't go in as the older guy trying to be big and bad. I think it just is a natural progression of him figuring me out and me figuring him out, and then the relationship is just sort of built that way. I don't try to force anything and I think Kyler's an awesome guy, awesome man. And you know he's done some great things last year and I can't wait to see what he does in year two."

After entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, the Phoenix-area native did not have anywhere else he would rather be. He re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal.

"It was something I wanted to do," Hundley said. "Just coming back home for another year. Being home for another year was nice, especially this past year. And so for me, it was another good opportunity just to sort of stay where I wanted to stay, be where I wanted to be, be around family and friends and also stay in the offense that I wanted to stay in. This offense allows me to do everything that I can do and utilize me to the best of my abilities. I love working with these guys; Kyler, (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) and the whole coaching staff."

In his rookie year, Murray completed 349-of-542 (64.4 percent) of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards.

"There's a lot of growth that happens between that first and second year, no matter where it is," Hundley said. "I think it's really the growth of when you first get your playing experience, a good amount of it, to that second year. So no matter if it comes in your second year, you get the playing experience, that third year is going to be a big jump.

"For Kyler, he got a lot of playing experience in his first year. So the second year naturally is going to be a jump and increase, but at the same time Kyler is Kyler, (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Patrick (Mahomes) is Patrick, (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) is Lamar. Everybody will have their own differences and how they make that jump and I'm sure Kyler will have a huge improvement from last year, but he did a great job last year in the first place. Sky's the limit for him. Can't really wait to see what he does."

Hundley’s return to Arizona sets up a competition between Drew Anderson and Chris Streveler for the No. 3 job if the team keeps three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.