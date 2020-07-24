Pro Football Focus is not very optimistic about the backup quarterback depth for the Arizona Cardinals. The only other player with true NFL experience behind budding star Kyler Murray is Brett Hundley.

On Friday, PFF released a list ranking every NFL team’s backup quarterback situations, just in case “disaster strikes.” It may sound dire, but it is a real concern, especially during a season in the midst of a pandemic.

It placed the Cardinals at 28th in the league, only ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

The reasoning was simple: Hundley struggled with the Green Bay Packers as Aaron Rodgers’ fill-in when the future Hall of Famer broke his collarbone in 2017, while the other quarterbacks on the roster -- Drew Anderson and Chris Streveler -- are undrafted players who have never seen an NFL snap. Streveler does have experience in the Canadian Football League.

PFF wrote: Hundley was nothing short of awful while taking over for Aaron Rodgers in 2017. Still, he deserves some slack considering how much of the Green Bay “scheme” was essentially letting Rodgers do whatever the hell he wanted. We’ve seen just 11 regular-season pass attempts since from the former 2015 fifth-round pick. Neither Anderson nor Streveler was drafted, and neither has taken a regular season snap. It’s the Kyler Murray show in Arizona, and the performance would undoubtedly tank without his talents.

Hundley started nine games in 2017 and went 3-6. He completed 60 percent of his throws, but his 12 interceptions to just nine touchdowns is a dubious ratio.

However, he did his job filling in for Murray last year.

Murray hurt his hamstring in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 22. Hundley came in and completed 4-of-9 passes and ran for 35 yards. Not spectacular, but he led a late touchdown drive and helped the Cardinals hold onto their lead (17-7 when he entered) and win 27-13.

Still, the Cardinals offense has high expectations for 2020 with Murray extending plays with his legs and using his big arm. Not a lot of teams are equipped to thrive in spite of losing their franchise quarterback and Hundley doesn't have the track record to provid confidence that he could replicate Murray’s production over several games.

What Hundley does have is mobility, some starting experience and a year in Arizona with head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system under his belt, which showed to be enough in a short sample last year.