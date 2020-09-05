Former Cardinals QB Josh Rosen Cut by Miami Friday

The Arizona Cardinals spent the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on what was their hopeful future face of the franchise. They selected 6-foot-4 quarterback Josh Rosen from UCLA, who was No. 8 on Sports Illustrated’s big board at the time for his “advanced feel in the pocket and impeccable ball placement.”

However, his journey has led him in other directions.

Rosen was waived by the Miami Dolphins Friday, a “surprise cut” as said by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Miami drafted Alabama standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 draft and have Ryan Fitzpatrick on the roster as well, pushing Rosen out of the meaningful rotational picture.

He is not a Taysom Hill or Chris Streveler type of signal-caller, either, and does not add any special teams value, seemingly making it difficult for Miami to justify keeping three quarterbacks on the roster.

What happened to the Cardinals' potential gunslinger of the future? Let us take a look back.

He was thrust into the fire for the first time with 4:31 remaining in Arizona's Week 3 matchup against the eventual NFC North champion Chicago Bears for his debut in 2018. The Bears led 16-14.

He marched the Cardinals 30 yards downfield, but was intercepted with 1:16 left in the game. It wasn’t a fairy tale start, but Rosen made some nice throws against what was at the time a very good defense.

The rest of the season wasn’t so fruitful.

In his 13 starts, he completed just 55.2 percent of his throws and tossed more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11). The team finished 3-13 — 3-10 under Rosen — that year and earned the first overall pick.

The Cardinals brought overhauled its coaching staff the following offseason, with Air Raid offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury taking over as head coach and play-caller. With a golden opportunity to take a dynamic quarterback at number one, the Cardinals did just that; selecting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray first overall. Rosen was then cast to Miami for a second round pick, which they used on Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella.

Ironically, it was not the only trade with the Dolphins, as Arizona later acquired running back Kenyan Drake after injuries to both David Johnson and Chase Edmonds in 2019. Drake broke out in eight games and is the projected starter entering 2020.

Meanwhile, it was time for Rosen to prove his worth in Miami, but that didn’t work either. He couldn’t beat out journeyman Fitzpatrick for the job and only started three games for the franchise, to the tune of a winless record.

With just two credited seasons and at just 23-years-old, 24 in February, Rosen will have to clear waivers before having his contract terminated. He could, of course, get claimed before then by a team in need of sufficient quarterback depth. However, that isn't a role he envisioned for himself just two years ago.

For his sake, Rosen has not been given the luxury of continuity. From the start of his senior year at UCLA through his second NFL season, he learned under five different head coaches in three years. Since 2015, he has had eight different offensive coordinators, with the next team bringing his ninth and sixth at NFL level.

With Murray winning last seasons Offensive Rookie of the Year, it seems the Cardinals made the right decision in handing him the reigns over Rosen.