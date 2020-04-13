QB Rankings by SI.com's Conor Orr has Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Top Group

What franchises have the best quarterback situations heading toward the NFL draft next week? SI’s Conor Orr tackles that question by ranking each team from 1-32 by “taking into account starters, backups, contract situation and the surrounding infrastructure.”

It is significant, in Orr’s thinking, that he has the Cardinals’ group ranked at No. 10, ahead of 10 other teams that have starting quarterbacks who have participated in the postseason, three of which have played in the Super Bowl.

All nine teams ranked ahead of Kyler Murray and Co. have quarterbacks that have postseason experience, including the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, ranked at No. 9.

Orr is so enamored with Murray that he wrote, “I think if I do this list around the same time next year, Murray will be in the top five. His rookie season was far better than the statistics showed. For a player with his receiving corps to outplay some more experienced quarterbacks with better receivers was eye-opening and legitimized the Cardinals’ decision to uproot Josh Rosen (no matter how terribly it was handled).”

You might be surprised where Orr ranks the Ravens, given at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them.

Here is the link to the entire story.