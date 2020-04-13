AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

QB Rankings by SI.com's Conor Orr has Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Top Group

Howard Balzer

What franchises have the best quarterback situations heading toward the NFL draft next week? SI’s Conor Orr tackles that question by ranking each team from 1-32 by “taking into account starters, backups, contract situation and the surrounding infrastructure.”

It is significant, in Orr’s thinking, that he has the Cardinals’ group ranked at No. 10, ahead of 10 other teams that have starting quarterbacks who have participated in the postseason, three of which have played in the Super Bowl.

All nine teams ranked ahead of Kyler Murray and Co. have quarterbacks that have postseason experience, including the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, ranked at No. 9.

Orr is so enamored with Murray that he wrote, “I think if I do this list around the same time next year, Murray will be in the top five. His rookie season was far better than the statistics showed. For a player with his receiving corps to outplay some more experienced quarterbacks with better receivers was eye-opening and legitimized the Cardinals’ decision to uproot Josh Rosen (no matter how terribly it was handled).”

You might be surprised where Orr ranks the Ravens, given at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them.

Here is the link to the entire story.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

The Arizona Cardinals have maintained offensive line continuity, save for center A.Q. Shipley who remains unsigned.

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Conducts Quarantine Q&A

COVID-19 has put NFL offseason programs on hold and quarantined players in their homes. Larry Fitzgerald went interactive with a Twitter Q&A.

Mason Kern

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones.

While Justin Pugh and Chandler Jones were teammates at Syracuse, they made and kept a promise before reuniting in Arizona. Jones then made the All-Decade Team.

Mason Kern

Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

While many mock drafts peg the Arizona Cardinals to take an offensive tackle, the latest have the franchise going in a different direction.

Howard Balzer

What Are the Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds?

Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Cardinals Maven publisher Howard Balzer discuss Arizona's chances of playing in the postseason.

Howard Balzer

Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams and Deion Sanders Swap Stories 'On the Corner'

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is a pastor of The Spirit Church. He is joined by fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders 'On the Corner.'

Mason Kern

Best Value Bets to Make the NFL Playoffs

With two extra teams in the playoffs in 2020, Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Howard Balzer discuss possible good value bets to be playing in January.

Howard Balzer

How Prepared Will High-Drafted QBs Be in 2020 Without On-Field Offseason Work?

With COVID-19 likely halting OTAs and minicamps in the NFL, how will high-drafted quarterbacks fare with stunted development without these workouts?

Howard Balzer

G Justin Pugh: 'We Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

G Justin Pugh: Arizona Cardinals 'Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

Mason Kern

NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams Preaching in Troubled Times

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is the pastor and founder of The Spirit Church. He recalls his transition from the Arizona Cardinals to the St. Louis Rams.

Howard Balzer