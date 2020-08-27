SI.com
Cardinals Quick to Release CB B.W. Webb

Mason Kern

Less than a week after finding a job, cornerback B.W. Webb is back on the market.

Per the NFL transactions list, the Arizona Cardinals terminated the contract of B.W. Webb Thursday, less than a week after announcing his signing to a one-year contract Aug. 21.

Webb initially had a tryout in Arizona Aug. 18 before the team signed him. This, following the likely season-ending pectoral injury cornerback Robert Alford suffered on a routine play in practice Aug. 16. Following Webb's signing, the Cardinals also brought in cornerbacks Ken Crawley and Dre Kirkpatrick to supplement depth at the position.

Now, Webb is the first to go as training camp rosters begin to be slimmed ahead of the cutdown to a 53-man roster. Alford has subsequently been placed on reserve/injured.

The Cardinals active cornerbacks on the roster include Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr., Kirkpatrick, Crawley, Kevin Peterson, Jace Whittaker, Jalen Davis, Chris Jones and Zane Lewis.

The 5-foot-11 and 190 pound Webb started 12 games for the Bengals last season with eight at cornerback and four at nickel back. He was released by Cincinnati on March 18, the first day of the league year, and had not been with any team until signing with Arizona.

Webb, 29, who turns 30 in May, entered the league with Dallas as a fourth-round draft pick in 2013 and has played in 80 games with 35 starts for six different teams: the Cowboys; Pittsburgh; Tennessee; New Orleans; the New York Giants; and Cincinnati. He has never spent two seasons with the same team.

This latest stint in Arizona, however, might be the quickest of his career.

