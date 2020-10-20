'On to Seattle:' Cardinals Have Quick Turnaround Against Seahawks

While the Arizona Cardinals likely celebrated the night away Monday upon thrashing the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 at AT & T Stadium for their fourth win of the season, on Tuesday the previous week is nearly forgotten. It is especially the case considering the Cardinals' next opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, are coming off a bye week and Arizona has less time to prepare to begin with after playing Monday night.

The Seahawks will travel to Arizona for a midday Sunday game at State Farm Stadium, the first the Cardinals will play at home in three weeks. As the franchise prepped to travel to Dallas, they planned ahead and utilized their off day Sunday to scheme for Seattle.

"It worked out, knowing that we have a short week, that we'll be doing a lot of prep work Sunday and Monday to get ready for [the Seahawks]," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saturday. "Players will be off Tuesday and then we'll be rocking and rolling Wednesday. It's a quick turnaround, first one of those that I've experienced. And so, just trying to get ahead Sunday and Monday on to Seattle."

Despite the elation of Monday's victory, Kingsbury was calm and expressed the team's need to refocus after properly celebrating on the way home to Arizona.

"We were going to be focused regardless," he said after the game Monday. "Anytime you have a team of that caliber coming in, that's that well-coached and playing at such a high level, you better be ready. It's a divisional opponent and so I knew we'd be focused regardless. But I think it definitely gives us a little boost on a short week to lock back in, enjoy it on the plane home and then get back to work [Tuesday] morning."

While it may be difficult for some players to regain the proper amount of concentration after a prime-time victory, several Cardinals have expressed the team's intention to carry the momentum in Dallas back home against the 5-0 Seahawks. It starts with practice Wednesday.

"We just got a W [against] Dallas," saftey Budda Baker said after the game. "We're going to celebrate tonight and get ready for the Seahawks tomorrow. Hopefully you can ask me that question soon.

"We know the Seahawks are a great team. They're always a great team. (Quarterback) Russell Wilson got them going. (Wide receiver) DK Metcalf, (running back Chris) Carson in the run game, they're a great offense and a great team. We know that we're going to have a challenge ahead of us. We're going to have fun tonight and tomorrow think about Seattle."

The moment against the Cowboys on national television was never too big for the Cardinals. They went on the road and extended their winning streak to two games, improving to a 4-2 record — their best start to a season since 2015 when they also began 4-2 — with an undefeated NFC West foe on tap.

Most important, the Cardinals were 2-1 in the three consecutive games played on the road and they now prepare for three straight home games with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills the opponents after Seattle and their Week-8 bye.

Preparation for that moment against the Seahawks will not be too big for them, either, at least in the eyes of the franchise.

"They have a great team, great quarterback, very potent, put up a lot of points and we've just got to be smart," Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said Monday. "That's it. Take this week for what it is. At the end of the day, we're pros and we've got to get the job done."

And while the victory in "Jerry's World" was far from perfect, Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray and the rest of the organization know that there is a lot of potential still to be unlocked. And that is a scary proposition for the rest of the team's opponents on the schedule.

According to Kingsbury, "We'll get back at it tomorrow, hammer away, plan for Seattle and try and play better next week."