Rams Add Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee to Reserve/COVID List

Among a handful of transactions for the Rams today, the most significant has two two key starters for Los Angeles being added to the Reserve/COVID list.

Only hours before battling the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams saw the unfortunate addition of two key players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were officially added on Monday, the team announced.

Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, was looking forward to a high-profile matchup with Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the national stage.

"I say this every year. I’ve played him two times a year for most of my career. I say it every time that it's the week of whenever we play them. So, of course I'm looking forward to those opportunities. I'm sure he is too," said Ramsey on Friday.

"We've always looked forward to those opportunities and those matchups. (I have a) lot of respect for what he’s (done) and how he plays the game as well.”

Now, that matchup will have to wait in a potential playoff game should there be another meeting this season.

Higbee will miss his first game for the Rams all season, taking away another passing option for quarterback Matthew Stafford. This will also be the first game Ramsey will be absent from the field.

The additions of Higbee and Ramsey comes shortly after running back Darrell Henderson Jr., right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon all were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals activated nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and long snapper Aaron Brewer from reserve/injured, designated for return.

The Rams, especially lately, haven't had good luck when it comes to COVID, or staying healthy in general.

The latest collection of players comes as a huge blow for a Rams team very much needing a win in Glendale tonight, as a loss would put Los Angeles three games behind the Cardinals for the NFC West lead with four games to go, essentially needing the Cardinals to lose their remaining four matchups to secure the division.

Rams linebacker Justin Hollins was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return.

The Rams also announced the activation from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements cornerbacks Grant Haley and Kareem Orr, running back Javian Hawkins, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Brandon Powell.

Activated from the practice squad as a standard elevation is guard Jeremiah Kolone.