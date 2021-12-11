Rams Complimentary of Kyler Murray Ahead of Monday Night Football

There's a level of respect the Los Angeles Rams have for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, as players and coaches talked about facing him for a second time in 2021.

When it comes to defending quarterbacks, very few can be more tricky than Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray's speed, arm strength, playmaking ability with his legs and overall green light to let the ball fly into any window makes him one of the NFL's most exciting passers.

For defenses, especially a Los Angeles Rams unit that houses prominent names such as defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller, the puzzle gets no easier when trying to figure out how to stop Murray.

Said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, “Kyler is playing extremely well. I know he missed a couple of games there and they still were able to execute and do some really good things. But missing Kyler, and his factor that he brings with his legs and his ability to stretch the ball down the field, is certainly something that you can't discredit.

"I think the guy’s playing at a high level. When you play guys like this, you got to rush with great vision and violence. You got to keep him on the spot. You got to make him become a pocket passer. And hopefully if he becomes a pocket passer, you can make some plays on the ball within the system of your defense and do some of those type of things. But he is a great player. We got to go out there and play our best game.”

With Murray's abilities, there's often a catch-22 when trying to game-plan for him. Do you keep him in the pocket with minimal pressure and allow him to throw? Or do you let the dogs loose and risk Murray finding daylight with nothing but green grass in front of him?

Morris says you have to roll the dice and keep the damage to just Murray's arm.

“You’d like to keep him in the pocket," he said. "When he gets outside of the pocket, he's very dangerous. His ability to extend plays and make plays extend throughout the down, especially when he gets outside of the pocket, are unique. But you also can't be sloppy and let him step up in the pocket and outside the pocket and make those same type of plays.

"You got to have a great rush plan, which we will. I got a lot of confidence in the plan that our (defensive line) Coach (Eric) Henderson put together and with (assistant defensive line coach) Marcus (Dixon) and (assistant linebackers coach) Thad (Bogardus) and all those kind of guys with the ability to rush that we do have.

"You got to feel great about that. You got to feel great about these guys, having the success they've been able to have against them in the past – other than the last game we played them – to bring some of those things back as well.

"So, we look forward to this game as a division game, it's going to be fun. We're going there on Monday Night Football and it's going to be awesome.”

Donald, one of three players in NFL history to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, also spoke about Murray and what went wrong for the Rams in their 37-20 loss to Arizona earlier this season.

In that matchup, Murray completed 24-of-32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while also gaining 39 yards on the ground.

Donald said, "We just (didn't) play good, but we know what to expect. We know what we got to do to try to bottle him up - not let him get out the pocket and extend plays. So, we do that, we’ll be fine. We just got to find ways to get after him, make him uncomfortable, and get some hits on him this time.

"He had a good day. He played good. Again, we let him get out the pocket multiple times and extend plays with his feet. And then was able to get out of the pocket, see things, throw it down field, and make some plays with his arm. So, you let any quarterback do that, they are going to have a good day. So definitely the type of talent he is, we can't allow that.”

The first meeting between the two teams was at the beginning of the season in Week 4. Now, both the Cardinals and Rams do battle with plenty riding on the line as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

"I feel like it's a playoff game, so that's how we got to take it. That's the mindset and we know we got to win. We got to win," said Donald.

Ramsey echoed a similar sentiment.

"Obviously, a division game, it means a little bit more when you talk about rankings and standings, or whatever the case may be, but we got to take things one game at a time," Ramsey said.

"I think that's the message right now that the team is resonating with and I think that's how guys feel. I also think guys are trying to focus in and lock in because they got us the first time we played, and we don't want to let that happen again.”

All eyes will be fixed on State Farm Stadium on Monday night, as the Cardinals will clinch a playoff spot with a win, while also putting the Rams in a three-game deficit in the NFC West with only four games to go.