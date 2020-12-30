Rams Place Kupp on Reserve/COVID-19 Ahead of Cardinals Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams got more bad news Tuesday as top receiver Cooper Kupp landed on reserve/COVID-19 days before Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Just a day after the Los Angeles Rams announced that starting quarterback Jared Goff would miss the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after having surgery to repair a broken right thumb Monday, they placed top wide receiver Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19.

In accordance with team policy, the Rams did not disclose whether or not Kupp tested positive for coronavirus or is deemed as a high-risk close contact. If he did register a positive test result, then he will not be available for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup. Otherwise, a negative result could allow him to play.

Kupp leads the Rams with 92 catches for 974 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Robert Woods is second on the team with 86 catches for 900 yards and six scores.

Not only is Goff out, but so is leading rusher Darrell Henderson (ankle), who landed on reserve/injured Monday. Kupp's potential unavailability would add to the blows for a Rams team fighting to clinch a playoff spot.

Sunday’s game is a win-or-go-home affair for the Cardinals and possibly for the Rams, depending on how the Chicago Bears fare against the Green Bay Packers. A Bears win coupled with a Rams loss to Arizona means that Los Angeles will watch the playoffs from home. The Cardinals simply need to defeat the Rams to gain entry to the postseason — they could also tie and have the Bears lose and qualify that way.

The Rams defeated the Cardinals in Week 13 this season 38-28, but that was with Goff and Kupp in the lineup. Kupp had eight receptions for 73 yards in that game, which was head coach Sean McVay's seventh in a row over Arizona since being hired by Los Angeles to keep his undefeated streak alive against the franchise.

Last year, in two games against the Cardinals, Kupp caught 13 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams have not lost to the Cardinals since January of 2017.

This time, backup quarterback John Wolford will make his first NFL start in a high-stakes game without the team's top rusher or receiver.

Should the Rams escape week 17 with a playoff spot, they are reportedly hoping to get Goff back for the postseason and perhaps Kupp, should he not play against the Cardinals. Yet, all of that is moot if they do not qualify.