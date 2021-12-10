Rams QB Matthew Stafford Talks About Facing Cardinals

After losing their first of two matchups in ugly fashion, the Los Angeles Rams look forward to a redemption game on the road this Monday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke with reporters on the upcoming matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

To call Monday night's meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams important would be to call grass green.

The Rams (8-4) currently trail Arizona by two games in the NFC West, and a loss would putt Los Angeles three games behind with four weeks to go.

A loss for the Cardinals would further complicate an already tense path to end the season, drawing the Rams within one of the division and completely opening up the NFC's race for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is well aware of what's at stake.

“I think the later you get into the season, the games, you don't have that many left. And you got to go out there and make them count. It's a big game in the division. We know that it's fun to play on Monday Night Football. It's a big challenge for us being in their stadium. That's a tough place to play. (I) played there quite a few times when I was in Detroit," Stafford said to reporters on Thursday.

"So, I know it's a tough place to play. So, to go along with their team and the travel Monday night, all that kind of stuff, it’s going to be a challenge for us, but we're excited about it.”



Stafford completed 26-of-41 pass attempts for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the last meeting with Arizona, a 37-20 loss in Week 3.

That was one of four games where Stafford attempted 40 passes this season. The Rams are 1-3 in those games. Their sole win came against the Detroit Lions, who had a double-digit lead over Los Angeles early on and still held a lead over the Rams heading into the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles, despite possessing one of the better defenses in the NFL, allowed a whopping 216 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) to Arizona in their previous meeting. That number is still a season-high for the Rams, with the closest effort coming from a San Francisco 49ers team that gained 156 yards on four more carries (44) than the Cardinals.

The Rams undoubtedly will look to fix those shortcomings in the second matchup at State Farm Stadium, as Stafford knows a similar effort won't get the job done in prime time.

“Obviously had the two turnovers that hurt us and some missed opportunities on some third downs. I think I had (wide receiver) Cooper (Kupp) down in the low red (zone), on a chance ball – sailed on me. And then, we just kind of missed each other on a couple more ops in certain places. Third down going into score on the first drive of the game – just give (tight end Tyler) Higbee a chance on that one," Stafford said.

"So, there are opportunities just like every single game to just stay in it a little bit longer. I think there's some plays out there that maybe you go into halftime and it's a three-point game or it's tied or something like that and feel a whole lot better coming out in the second half.

"So a lot of things we can do better, but a lot of stuff to build on as well that I thought we did well. I thought our guys up front played well, played physical, ran the ball well, all those things.”

After landing in Glendale, Los Angeles will be playing its sixth game on the road within a nine-week stretch.

Homefield advantage has been an interesting topic surrounding the Cardinals, as both losses this season (Packers, Panthers) have come at home.

The Rams, recently stopping a three-game skid of their own with a 37-7 victory over Jacksonville, now aim to become the first divisional opponent to hand the Cardinals a loss this season.

Stafford spoke on homefield advantage and it's true weight.

“Well, I think it for sure wasn't last year because of COVID. Nobody was in any stadiums and it was easy to communicate. I think fans are doing a good job of making it a little bit more difficult on the offenses this year," Stafford said.

"But yeah, I think offenses have probably adapted a little bit, been able to go a little bit quicker, get on the ball, communicate a little bit better, maybe than they did in the past. I'm trying to think back to when I was a rookie; everything was hard playing at home, playing on the road. I didn't know.

"But yeah, if that's what analytics say then sure. I'll go with it.”

Both teams will field slightly different teams from Week 3. The Rams have since added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (while losing Robert Woods), while the Cardinals have since added tight end Zach Ertz following the loss of Maxx Williams.

Stafford acknowledged the slight differences, but ultimately knows it will come down to execution for both teams.

He said, “I think both teams have probably changed a little bit – personnel here, there, guys get injured. This happens, that happens. So, there's a little bit of that as well.

"So, what it really boils down to it's a really talented football team that's really well coached that we're playing against. I feel like we're the same and we just got to go out there and play well, play to our standard. And if we do that, we'll give ourselves a good chance of being in it.”