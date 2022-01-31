Rams Open as 3.5-Point Favorites Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

SI Sportsbook has the Los Angeles Rams as favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there's simply no time to waste.

The good people across the country want to put their hard-earned cash on the largest sporting stage in the United States, and with the rapid legalization of sports betting, the Super Bowl LVI meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provides the perfect opportunity to do just that.

While you'll be able to wager on anything from the Gatorade color poured on the winning coach to the deciding flip of the coin (to start the game, at least), the most popular bets will be the spread between the respective conference champions.

Sportsbooks across the country wasted no time getting odds up, as SI Sportsbook opened Sunday night with the Rams as 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals.

Find the following great notes on betting the Super Bowl from OddsShark.com:

"Furthermore, 25 out of 31 times the winner of the big game was also the ATS winner. Only in Super Bowls 30, 38, 39 and 43 has the loser covered the spread. The average total score is 46.4. Some games are high-scoring affairs where the O-line is hotter than a grill during the parking lot tailgate. In other years, the teams can barely make it past each other’s D-lines into the end zone."

As for the over/under, the current figure is set at 49.5.

According to VegasInsider.com, the over/under is an even 27-27 in Super Bowls (no pick was reported for Super Bowl I).

The Bengals are a perfect 3-0 against the spread in the postseason, while the Rams aren't far behind at 2-1.

No spread in any of Los Angeles' three playoff games has been larger than 3.5 points, while no spread in either of the Bengals' three games has been lower than four.

In the six combined playoff games between the two teams, the under has hit in all but one contest.

Lines are sure to move in the two-week period leading up to the game, yet the opening spread makes it clear the Rams are the favorite to win it all on their home turf.