Rams Show Cardinals Respect Ahead of Wild Card Meeting

Whether it be Sean McVay, Von Miller or Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams displayed a great amount of respect towards the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

With only a few days to spare until Monday night, the intensity towards Arizona's first playoff game in six seasons continues to build.

"Everybody played football, baseball, basketball. I knew every player. I knew what they wore. I knew their number. I knew everything about them," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to reporters on Thursday.

"For me, watching them growing up, I always wanted to be like the guys that everybody watched. They were usually the best players and usually played the best in the big-time games. If you want to be that guy, that's what you've got to do."

Each game moving forward can be labeled a "big-time" game in the postseason, as the league's annual tournament will decide the champion.

That's not lost on either the Cardinals or Rams, which are set to square off for a third matchup this season when Arizona travels to SoFi Stadium to play on Monday Night Football.

When it comes to playing divisional rivals, games tend to elevate to higher emotions. Whether it be the natural rivalries between cities, fans or even players themselves, defeating a team you see at least twice per season carries just a little more weight.

However, when it comes to speaking about the Cardinals, the reigning NFC West champs showed Arizona their due respect ahead of Monday.

"I think it's important in every game to kind of pace the game, how you want to," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Thursday.

"And when you play a team that's led by as talented a guy as (Cardinals quarterback) Kyler Murray is on that offense and how quickly they can go up and down the field, playing a complementary game is very important whether that means you come out there and run a bunch or throw it a bunch, try to make completions happen, whatever it is you got to have a game plan going into the game.

"I know our coaches, on both sides of the ball, and on the special teams phase of it as well. I've got a great game plan we're working on as we go and hoping to have a bunch of success with whatever we come up with to go out there and execute it."

Stafford continued by saying, "This is a really good defense. When you know what's coming on defense, whether you have to run it or you have to pass it, that's where guys can really pin their ears back. So it's on us to make sure that we keep them guessing, like we try to do every single week. When we get our opportunities to make plays, you got to go make them.”

The Cardinals will try their best to get all the help back they can get for Monday, yet they will be without the talents of superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is still recovering from MCL surgery.

Rams head coach Sean McVay notes that while Hopkins is obviously a game-changer, the Cardinals' arsenal of weapons doesn't start and finish with him.

"D-Hop is a great player, but (wide receiver) A.J. Green has quite a resume' and he's kind of filled that void. He's had a really good season, even when they were both playing but he's kind of taken some of those targets," said McVay.

"They've got great playmakers around him. You've seen (tight end Zach) Ertz make his plays, (wide receiver Rondale) Moore is dynamic. (Running backs Chase) Edmonds and (James) Conner are two of the more complete backs with the way that they utilize those guys. They've gotten some other guys involved as of late as well.

"Anytime you lose a player like DeAndre Hopkins there's obviously a void, but they've got excellent players that have great resumes throughout the course of their careers already, and that have made plays. A.J. is definitely a guy that has shined this year.”

When it comes to a potential emergence of defensive end J.J. Watt, who tore his shoulder to shreds almost three months ago, McVay admits his presence would be challenging for Los Angeles.

"Very challenging. They're a great defense already. You add a great player like J.J. with his experience, his production, all the different ways that he can impact and influence the game. That's a big deal, but we'll see. We've got to be ready for him if he does go, but that's a huge impact. This guy's done a great job and he is a tremendous player," said McVay.

Murray, who appeared all but eager to play the game at a moment's notice, was pegged by Rams outside linebacker Von Miller to be made for a stage such as the NFL playoffs.

“It’s going to be tough," Miller said. "The first game was tough. I don't know what it looked like, but it was definitely tough. You got Kyler Murray – and everybody knows about Kyler Murray and big-time games. He’s been playing big-time games his whole entire life – in college and in high school. He’s going to be ready for this moment.

"We know that and we're just going to have to play to the best of our abilities to have a shot at doing this thing.”

In terms of how to stop Arizona's offense, Miller says the Cardinals have an answer for just about everything.

"There's nothing that you can really scheme up. If you say rush outside and contain, Kyler can break that. If you say rush through the middle, he'll roll out. (There’s) really nothing that you can do to prepare for a guy like Kyler Murray and that style of offense and (head coach) Kliff Kingsbury," Miller said.

"(I) got a lot of respect for all of those guys over there. (There’s) really no way to prepare. We just got to believe in our scheme, believe in our players, and go out there and play the game. He’s able to make something out of nothing, he's been doing that his whole entire life. Kliff Kingsbury is a great coach. (Defensive coordinator) Vance Joseph, I had him with the Denver Broncos.

"(I) got a lot of respect for him as well. They're going to have their team ready to play and it's going to be a tough one for sure.”