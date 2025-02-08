Rankings: Who Has The NFC West's Best Offensive Line?
It feels almost surreal to watch the current iteration of the Arizona Cardinals' o-line, thinking back to the tragically poor front unit this team has sported in seasons past.
But the Cardinals are gradually building towards a more downhill, physical philosophy. It's showcased itself in the run game, and even on passing downs many times of late.
An argument could be made to put Arizona in the upper tier of offensive line play, at least, within the division.
So how does this unit rank compared to the rest of hte NFC West?
1: San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' o-line might not have looked quite as dominant as it has in years past, but it certainly still provided an incredible opportunity for San Francisco on the ground.
Despite missing star running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers managed to barely miss a beat in the run game, averaging 127.2 rushing yards per game despite an injury-ridden RB room.
Trent Williams had a "down" year in which he still posted an 85.6 overall PFF grade. He did miss seven games with an ankle injury, but remained essentially as dominant as ever.
And they have young rising talent as well. Rookie RG Dominick Puni posted an 80.5 grade over all 17 games.
San Francisco ranked 14th in pass block win rate, and while there were some inconsistent moments, their o-line is still a force to be reckoned with. A fully healthy Williams could spell eliteness for the San Francisco big men in 2025.
2: Arizona Cardinals
An argument could be made to swap Arizona and Los Angeles, but the Cardinals' o-line was an intriguing example of a unit being greater than the sum of its parts in 2024.
Paris Johnson Jr. is solidifying him as a franchise cornerstone from his left tackle slot, Hjalte Froholdt has been the ultimate value signing at center, and veteran Kelvin Beachum might be playing his best football in the wake of Jonah Williams' injury.
There's also been general success and consistency from even the more rotational pieces, and there's plenty of development to be had from the likes of Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones.
But on the whole, there isn't a lot of high-end talent on this unit. They've simply played cohesively and consistently enough to succeed. RG Evan Brown is a free agent, as is Will Hernandez, who suffered a torn ACL in 2024.
Despite these factors, and despite losing premier OL Coach Klayton Adams, the Cardinals have upside to their OL and potential for growth.
Either a re-signing of Brown, or the addition of interior beef could put this o-line over the edge into the elite conversations.
Arizona finished the 2024 season 16th in pass block win rate (60%) and 11th in run block win rate (72%), edging out the Rams in both categories.
They averaged 144.2 rushing yards per game in 2024, 7th in the NFL, and allowed only 30 sacks, fifth-least in the league.
There's a bit of a danger present with the potential for regression, but there's also plenty of upside and unrealized potential for new OL coach Justin Frye to make the most of.
3: Los Angeles Rams
On paper, the Rams' OL is one of the more fearsome in the division, but it was hit hard by injury and was somewhat inconsistent in 2024.
They have an excellent core group, with Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein. But as it played out the past season, each of their starting o-linemen (with the exception of Dotson) missed time due to injury.
But despite the talent up front on their depth chart, the Rams ranked 20th in pass block win rate (59%), and trailed the Cardinals by a fraction of a percentage in run block win rate.
It's still a surprisingly young group, so the upside is certainly there, but it seems like they didn't play very cohesively in 2024. That will likely improve with improved health, and the Rams could find themselves fighting for the top spot on this list by this time next year.
4: Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks' o-line was generally poor in 2024. They were similarly decimated with injuries, with veteran tackle George Fant spending most of the season on IR. Starting center Connor Williams retired midway through the year at just 27 years old.
The rest of the offensive trench was simply not a good unit. Seattle ranked just 21st in pass block win rate (58%), and was near the bottom of the league in run block win rate at 69%, good for 28th in the NFL.
They averaged just 95.7 rushing yards per game, also 28th in the league, despite having an excellent young back in Kenneth Walker.
And while quarterback Geno Smith's inclination to hold onto the football too long didn't help the offense, Seattle's big men didn't do much in the way of keeping their QB upright.
The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks, tied for the third most in 2024. There's absolutely room for improvement and growth, but there's little chance this unit will stand up to the rest of its divisional competition without making any significant additions.