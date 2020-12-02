Another reinforcement for the Cardinals defensive line potentially arrived Tuesday with the activation of rookie Rashard Lawrence from reserve/injured.

A fourth-round draft choice, Lawrence played in the first five games of the season, but injured his calf. He was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 17 and designated for return on Nov. 11. This week was the deadline for him to be activated from the reserve list or have to remain on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

In the five games he played, Lawrence participated in 84 defensive snaps (24.6 percent) and had three tackles.

He is the second defensive lineman to be activated from reserve/injured in the last four days. Zach Allen was activated Saturday and played 42 snaps Sunday against the New England Patriots. He had three tackles in the game, including one for loss.

Defensive linemen still on reserve/injured are nose tackle Corey Peters (knee), Leki Fotu (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring). Peters was lost for the season after being injured against the Buffalo Bills. Fotu was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 14 and is eligible to be designated for return this week. Phillips was placed on reserve Nov. 19 and can be designated for return next week.

Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I'm hopeful Rashard will be back soon. Leki will be back soon. You just want to see progression with some of those young guys. You'd like to get Jordan going, obviously, as the season goes on, and he heals up.”

It’s unknown how much Lawrence will practice this week because he experienced a setback after practicing for two days following being designated for return and hasn’t practiced since then. It’s conceivable that Lawrence won’t be ready to play this week and will be inactive for games until he is considered recovered from the injury.

Also Tuesday, the Cardinals protected four players on the practice squad from being signed this week: tight end Seth DeValve, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, running back D.J. Foster and wide receiver A.J. Richardson.