AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Rashard Lawrence Hoping to Keep LSU Lineage Alive

Mason Kern

In the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU had a record-tying 14 players selected. Among them was defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, who was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round.

It is a lot to live up to. Lawrence is just hoping to prove he belongs. Hoping that he can carry the Tigers prestigious NFL production pedigree with him from Louisiana to Arizona. In fact, the Cardinals have adopted some LSU blood in its program even before Lawrence.

[Defensive back Patrick Peterson] reached out to me a couple of days ago, just welcomed me to the city," Lawrence said. "I obviously can't be there yet, but when I get there I'm going to link up with him. But just knowing (Kansas City Chiefs defensive back and former Cardinal) Tyrann (Mathieu), don't have a personal relationship with him. But knowing the type of player he is and the type of stand up guy he is, to be the next Cardinal selected (after him from LSU), it's pretty cool. I just want to work hard and those guys had great years and Pat is still doing it with the Cardinals at a high level. So, I just want to come in, play at a high level, compete and just be the best Cardinal I can be."

As for the rest of the Tigers' roster who made it to the next level, Lawrence emphasized it is a testament to the brotherhood and the culture that LSU has instituted in its program. After they won the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium the year before their National Championship run, Lawrence knew there was something even more special brewing.

A conversation with quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed his suspicions and he decided to return to school for his senior year. It was a fruitful decision. Every guy on that team looked to him for leadership.

He won a National Championship and became an Arizona Cardinal as a result.

"We had a lot of great players, first and foremost," Lawrence said. "So many selections, so many guys that went undrafted that could have very well been drafted. So, that comment is special to me. It just shows, not only my character, but my desire to be great. I battled through a couple nicks and injuries, but I always wanted to — even if I couldn't be on the field — I wanted to be the guy that constantly was in the guys that were stepping in's ear; helping them out, helping them with that week of game planning and everything. And when I was out there, when I was healthy, I think I was a difference maker. 

"It was a different scheme that we played at LSU, more of a react-attack scheme. So, I wasn't asked to go out there and be Superman and make a bunch of plays all over the field, but I always did my job; was always there ready to work and just always wanted to hold guys accountable."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL: No 2020 International Games; Cardinals Won't Play in Mexico City

After previously planning on playing a game in Mexico City, the Arizona Cardinals will not do so anymore after the NFL cancelled all international games.

Howard Balzer

Rashard Lawrence an 'Old Soul': Mature Beyond His Years

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence has always carried himself as professional as possible.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DL Lawrence Learned, 'You Play to Win the Game'

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence learned valuable lessons after coming back to LSU for his senior year.

Howard Balzer

Athletic Background Leads LB Evan Weaver to NFL

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Evan Weaver has a deep athletic background, which has led him to the NFL.

Mason Kern

Isaiah Simmons Aiding Arizona with Donation of 60,000 Meals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is already making an impact in his new community.

Mason Kern

Evan Weaver Bringing 'Different Mojo' to LB Room

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Evan Weaver is bringing his unorthodox method to his new franchise

Mason Kern

Cardinals Take Big Jump in Odds to Win Super Bowl

After an impressive draft haul, the Arizona Cardinals are rising in Super Bowl odds

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Simmons One of Seven Rookies Under Most Pressure to Perform

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons was projected as a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins is SI Magazine May Cover Athlete

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins details his move and being the featured athlete for SI Magazine.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Follow along with the action from Day 2 of the NFL Draft and how the Arizona Cardinals fare with our live blog.

Mason Kern

by

SI Draft Tracker