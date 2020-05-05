In the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU had a record-tying 14 players selected. Among them was defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, who was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round.

It is a lot to live up to. Lawrence is just hoping to prove he belongs. Hoping that he can carry the Tigers prestigious NFL production pedigree with him from Louisiana to Arizona. In fact, the Cardinals have adopted some LSU blood in its program even before Lawrence.

[Defensive back Patrick Peterson] reached out to me a couple of days ago, just welcomed me to the city," Lawrence said. "I obviously can't be there yet, but when I get there I'm going to link up with him. But just knowing (Kansas City Chiefs defensive back and former Cardinal) Tyrann (Mathieu), don't have a personal relationship with him. But knowing the type of player he is and the type of stand up guy he is, to be the next Cardinal selected (after him from LSU), it's pretty cool. I just want to work hard and those guys had great years and Pat is still doing it with the Cardinals at a high level. So, I just want to come in, play at a high level, compete and just be the best Cardinal I can be."

As for the rest of the Tigers' roster who made it to the next level, Lawrence emphasized it is a testament to the brotherhood and the culture that LSU has instituted in its program. After they won the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium the year before their National Championship run, Lawrence knew there was something even more special brewing.

A conversation with quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed his suspicions and he decided to return to school for his senior year. It was a fruitful decision. Every guy on that team looked to him for leadership.

He won a National Championship and became an Arizona Cardinal as a result.

"We had a lot of great players, first and foremost," Lawrence said. "So many selections, so many guys that went undrafted that could have very well been drafted. So, that comment is special to me. It just shows, not only my character, but my desire to be great. I battled through a couple nicks and injuries, but I always wanted to — even if I couldn't be on the field — I wanted to be the guy that constantly was in the guys that were stepping in's ear; helping them out, helping them with that week of game planning and everything. And when I was out there, when I was healthy, I think I was a difference maker.

"It was a different scheme that we played at LSU, more of a react-attack scheme. So, I wasn't asked to go out there and be Superman and make a bunch of plays all over the field, but I always did my job; was always there ready to work and just always wanted to hold guys accountable."