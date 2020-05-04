AllCardinals
Cardinals DL Lawrence Learned, 'You Play to Win the Game'

Howard Balzer

It was New Year’s Day 2019, and it was shortly after LSU had ended UCF’s 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 394 yards and was named the game’s offensive MVP. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (two sacks, four tackles for loss) was the defensive MVP.

Lawrence had two weeks to make a decision whether to enter the NFL Draft.

Monday, during a videoconference with Phoenix-area media, Lawrence reminisced about those moments after the game.

Lawrence said, "Me and Joe were on the stage and he was just like, ‘Man, you know, you got to come back.’ We got to do this and win a championship.’ That's when it kind of started for us.”

Perhaps it was fate that it occurred not far from Arizona State where Herm Edwards is the head coach and who once famously said simply while an NFL head coach, "You play to wion the game."

When the decision was cemented to stay in school, he didn’t make a big deal of it, merely writing on Twitter, "Last Ride... #SeniorYear #GeauxTigers" and included a hype video with the soundtrack of “Solo” by rapper Future.

Soon afterward, teammate Breiden Fehoko tweeted, “Pressure applied....y’all in trouble now.”

Of course, back then, no one could have predicted that they would win a national title and that Burrow would parlay that into being the first overall pick in last month’s draft.

But, as Lawrence said, “We knew we had something special brewing up. Did we know we're going to win a championship right after the season? No, but we knew the pieces we had coming back.”

He added, “We had so many great guys that left even last year. We had (linebacker) Devin White (first round, fifth overall to Tampa Bay), (cornerback) Greedy Williams (second round 46th overall to Cleveland). A couple more of the guys that were selected in the draft. But as far as the nucleus of the team, we had some pretty key pieces come back like myself, Kristian Fulton and guys like that.”

They sure did.

LSU had a record-tying 14 players drafted, with five in the first round, two in the second and three in the third for 10 in the first 97 selections.

Now, Lawrence hopes he can parlay that college championship to one in the NFL. It’s refreshing to hear a rookie entering the NFL talk about winning a=rather than what he will do with his signing bonus

“Wherever you want to go, you want to be a winner,” he said. “LSU, that's what we're known for doing, kind of getting back to the top. So it's good, but, going forward, you want to win a Lombardi Trophy. That's why you play the game. That's why you do what you do every day — you want to win.

“Money is good and everything, but the No. 1 thing should be to win. LSU taught me to be a team-first guy and let everything kind of take care of itself and you know, winning solves everything. So the Lombardi Trophy is the ultimate goal.”

