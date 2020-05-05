Rashard Lawrence an 'Old Soul': Mature Beyond His Years

In Monroe, Louisiana, they don’t only talk about Rashard Lawrence the football player.

They talk about Rashard Lawrence, the “old soul,” who always seemed mature beyond his years.

He was big in mind and body, and it didn’t go unnoticed. Still doesn’t.

Heck, the full beard he has now was first grown when he was 13.

At Neville High School in Monroe, former teammates always felt there was something different about Lawrence.

Nick Stroud told The Advocate in Baton Rouge, "He's like an old grandpa sometimes. He'll walk around talking like an old man."

Said Zack Walker to The Advocate, "I don't know if it was the beard he had since seventh grade or what. He never really acted like his age."

At LSU, it was the same story. He got the nickname Uncle Phil, a character in “The Fresh Prince of Bal-Air.”

As Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said recently, “He was a team captain amongst 15 drafted NFL players and he's been a team captain three years. You know that's hard to do in Baton Rouge with so many alpha males, but, you know, everyone in Baton Rouge spoke highly about this guy and he's a graduate; he's a 3.4 student. He's a mature grown man.”

When asked about how others view him, Lawrence said, “I think I've always tried to handle myself as a pro. I'm still learning the true meaning of how it is to be a pro, but always want to be mature and handle myself in a first-class way. I think people can respect you more when you look people in the eyes; you're not so stuck on what everybody else is doing.”

The leadership qualities, he says, were modeled from his Neville High head coach Mickey McCarty and strength and conditioning coach Eric Herndon.

They emphasized the value of hard work.

“I just always want to work hard,” he said. “As I began to work hard, I just noticed that people respect you more when you work hard, not only on the field, but off the field in the classroom. And now on the next level, just in the film room, that's kind of going to be the classroom for me. So those two guys really played an influential role for me. I will say that I'm a guy that I'm not a hoot and hollering guy. I'm a guy that wants to lead by example.

“I want to be first in drills. I want to be the first one in, last one out. I want to prove to guys in the locker room that I'm a guy that's dependable day in and day out. As you grow in that role, you can then start being more vocal and communicating with guys. Now, if you see a guy kind of slacking or if a guy, if you have a question, anything. So I'm just a guy that wants to come in, be humble, work hard and work my way up in the locker room as a guy that's dependable.”

A common theme from coaches and personnel evaluators was that when teammates at LSU were asked about him, they would say he was the guy they’d want to go to war with.

Told that, Lawrence takes it in stride, but is humbled. “We had a lot of great players first and foremost,” he said. “I mean, so many selections (in the draft), so many guys that went undrafted that could have very well been drafted. So that comment is special to me. It just shows not only my character, but my desire to be great. I battled through a couple nicks and injuries and always wanted to (help) even if I couldn't be on the field.

“I wanted to be the guy that constantly was in the players' ear, the guy that was stepping in, helping them with that week of game-planning. When I was out there, when I was healthy, I think I was a difference-maker. I wasn't asked to go out there and be Superman and make a bunch of plays all over the field, but always did my job, was always there ready to work and just always want to hold guys accountable.”

Finally, someone wondered, did he really have the beard as a young teenager and has he ever shaved his beard off?

Lawrence said, “The beard has been there for a long time, and I have never shaved it all the way off. Depending on how hot it is (in Phoenix) and it gets to the summer, I might cut it all off and get a little bit more air under all this. So, we'll see how that goes. But yeah, it's been there for a long time.”

Here’s betting that doesn’t happen. After all, while Arizona heat is oppressive, Lawrence has survived and prospered in the steam of Louisiana humidity.