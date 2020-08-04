Rashard Lawrence Signs 'Special' First NFL Contract

Prior to March and leading up to the NFL Draft, former LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was not in line to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. His projections did not fall in line with where the franchise was selecting.

That is, until the organization made a marquee trade with the Houston Texans that exchanged running back David Johnson for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as draft picks for both teams. The Cardinals received an additional 2020 fourth-round selection, which they used on Lawrence toward the end of the round. He marked the second defensive lineman the franchise drafted in that round, joining Utah's Leki Fotu.

Per league draft-choice slotting, the minimum 2020 salary for rookies is $610,000. All six of the Cardinals’ draft picks have that base salary. Throughout the NFL, players drafted in the fourth-round or later all receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

Per several sources, the terms of Lawrence's four-year deal is worth $3.979 million, with a $684,084 signing bonus and a $781,021 charge against the cap.

In 2021, the minimum base salary rises to $780,000 for players with one credited season, $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

"The signing of the contract is something that you put in all the hard work and you go through being a student athlete, going to classes, long days, then going over to practice and then you prepare yourself for your interview and your job process to get to this point," Lawrence told Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill (video courtesy of azcardinals.com can be seen above). "And when your name gets called by the commissioner (Roger Goodell) it kind of hits you, but it doesn't — this feeling right here is special and it's something that you work so hard for. So for it to happen, it's a blessing."

After making his first start at LSU as a sophomore, Lawrence developed into a team captain during his tenure with the Tigers. He was the Defensive Player of the Game in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl held at State Farm Stadium against UCF and capped his career off with a win in the National Championship.

In Lawrence's four-year career, he accumulated 120 tackles (47 solo, 73 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven passes defended, one forced fumble (recovered) as a defensive tackle in LSU's scheme. He is projected to play a versatile role with the Cardinals in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's 3-4 scheme.

"It's crazy how I was just there, now I'm here," Lawrence said. "It was just not long ago. Who would have ever thought?"

Lawrence's longtime goals culminated into reality after he signed his contract. He took the time to pay tribute to those who got him to where he is now.

"I would start off with my mom and dad," Lawrence said. "They were there for me from Day 1. Taking me to practices, playing three different sports, them taking turns picking me up, mom getting off of her job and coming straight over to watch me practice and be there and dad always giving me just life lessons. It started with them. Great coach in high school, coach Mickey McCarty, taught me how to be a man and be a leader on and off the field. So many different people."