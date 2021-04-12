Ex-Steelers RB James Conner to Meet with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could add a running back to pair with Chase Edmonds following the loss of Kenyan Drake in free agency.

The Arizona Cardinals are further exploring one of their options at running back. James Conner, who became an unrestricted free agent last month, will reportedly meet with the Cardinals on Monday.

He will undergo a physical during his visit with Arizona. NFL Media reported he is recovering from offseason toe surgery from a "turf toe-type" injury sustained off the field, and should be healthy by June.

Conner will be 26 years old when the 2021 season starts, and has spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conner gained 1,470 scrimmage yards with 13 total touchdowns in 2018, his breakout year. Previously, he was a 2017 third-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh. There, he won a battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Since the start of 2019, he has played only 23 games due to injuries. Last year, he played 13 games and ran for 4.3 yards per attempt. His success rate on Football Outsiders was 49 percent, 29th in the league and three spots behind former Cardinal and now Las Vegas Raider Kenyan Drake.

This was behind a line that struggled in run protection all year, with a bottom-five stuff rate and power success rate.

The Cardinals have just one running back on the roster with NFL carries after Drake's departure. Edmonds is a versatile player and dangerous in the passing game. However, he has yet to prove himself as an every-down back for longer than a short-term fill-in.

Conner is 6-foot-1, 233 pounds and has more experience as a power back. He and Edmonds could form a tandem as two players with different skillsets.

If not, the Cardinals still have an opportunity to find back depth at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft, although the team doesn't have selections in the third anf fourth round.