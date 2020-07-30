The Arizona Cardinals have a top-10 player on the annual NFL Top 100 list for the first time since Larry Fitzgerald was ranked seventh in 2012.

This time, it is the new Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins grabbing the eighth spot on the player-voted list.

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints was the only receiver ranked higher than Hopkins.

Hopkins took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the praise.

Hopkins has risen up the Top 100 board each season since his debut on it in 2016. He was ranked 11th last year, so the next step was jumping into the top 10.

He has been a first-team All-Pro for three straight seasons. Over that span, he and Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill are the only two players with at least 3,500 receiving yards and 26 touchdown catches, according to CBS Sports.

His dominance since 2017 has built up his reputation as arguably the top receiver in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said that Hopkins is "probably the best" during NFL Network's showing of the NFL Top 100 show.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King broke it down further.

"As far as stopping him, you put your best guy up against him and best of luck with that," King said on the show.

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins through a trade with the Houston Texans.

Arizona received Hopkins and a fourth-round pick and gave up veteran running back David Johnson (he still counts $6 million in dead money against the Cardinals salary cap) along with a second- and fourth-round pick.

It was a trade that was seen as heavily one-sided by the national media. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr called it a "colossal mistake" by Houston.

Hopkins' spot in the top 10 reaffirms how the rest of the NFL's players revere him, and that they have high expectations for his partnership with quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona this season.