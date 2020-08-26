There’s a lot of people with passion in professional football. Perhaps none have more than Cardinals receivers coach David Raih.

For Raih, it’s a quiet passion, born from his love of football that brought him back to the sport after working for three years in medical device sales after his playing career as a quarterback at Iowa.

He left that job to take an unpaid internship at UCLA in 2010, worked his way through a few different college programs, including being on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff at Texas Tech in 2013, and then spent five seasons with the Packers before reuniting with Kingsbury last year as receivers coach.

Talking to reporters Tuesday, Raih was asked how much his path is discussed in his position room and whether there are those that know the story that reach out for advice.

“We don't talk about it very much,” he said. “Here's the thing, I was in football from fourth grade until now, and I left for whatever, a couple seasons to try medical device sales. And I just love football. But yes, there have been some people that know the story, who have reached out. I get letters. And I'm happy about it. I get letters from people who are considering following their passion. I've talked to young kids about it and family members or in-laws. I'm married now and I've got some younger brother-in-laws and I just think if you are doing what you love to do and you're passionate about it, you're not going to ever wonder what you're doing with your life.”

He recalled considering making his way back to the sport when he saw the story of Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Raid said, “He was a basketball player his whole life. My cousin actually was a high-school teammate with him. And he worked for (pharmaceutical company) Eli Lilly for a couple years and then went back and ended up at Butler and went on from there (to the Celtics). If it's an inspiration to people, I love it. The guys have had me tell the story. It's almost weird to think about; it was almost like a different (life). It's hard to even remember that I was in a suit and tie walking around in a hospital in scrubs. I was in like 1,000 surgeries or something. It was crazy. I've got a lot of respect for the medical community, I can tell you that much.”

He also has great respect for his players and it comes across easily. During the offseason, when the team’s receivers talked about social injustice after the murder of African American George Floyd, they would mention the support they received from Raih, a 39-year-old (40 in September) white man who happened to have been born in Minneapolis, the site of Floyd's killing at the knee of a white police officer.

Reflecting on those talks Tuesday, Raih said, “We have a really good room and I think we're blessed in football and athletics. I've been a part of it my whole life. Then you look at just the position I coach and the men that I'm around and I'm so close with. My whole life is Black men. It's my whole life. And so, the pain of what was going on in our country; it's very heavy. And we have a very close room. I wanted the guys to share with me what they had been through. Across the spectrum of, it could be violence, or it could be just a look, or an accusation that is totally unwarranted.”

During those painful days, he gained even more admiration for the players.

“I was proud of them,” he said. “They all did an incredible job, sharing, with the room, with the offense and the team. There's just pain in it and the thing that we focused on was compassion; and empathy; and education. I wish everybody could hear them. They're an inspiration. And I love coaching them. And when you're a coach, you're invested. You're invested in the men that you coach and that's why you coach, and so I'm just proud of them. They're a great group and they're a great example for everyone around us, from top to bottom.”

Strong words spoken by a passionate man.