Shawn Jefferson doesn’t hesitate to have unabashed enthusiasm for his group of pass-catchers.

The Cardinals’ receivers coach raved about what he has while talking to the media Monday.

Jefferson said, “I haven't had a group like this, collectively, that's really, really good.”

While noting that he coached Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in Detroit (“Hey, he’s Calvin Johnson”), Jefferson said, “But now I got DHop (DeAndre Hopkins), I got A.J. (Green), Hollywood (Brown).”

So, what’s the most difficult aspect of your job, Shawn?

“The biggest part of my job is having to be a psychologist, I guess, throughout the year,” he said. "Because everybody's gonna want the ball, so it's my job to make sure those guys buy in and put their pride aside and just do what's best for the team. I think they share that same sentiment with me about just being selfless.”

When asked who the biggest whiner is, Jefferson laughed and mentioned Rondale Moore, but quickly said, “For good reason, though. I want to get the ball in his hands. He can create with the ball in his hands.”

In the first week of camp, Brown has been on the shelf because of a hamstring injury, but Jefferson has deep praise for his ability.

He said, “When he stepped on the field the first day, his speed just jumped off the charts. I mean, I would really like to see him and Rondale race. But I was really, really pleased with how well he picked up the offense. I just can't wait till he gets out there. He brings a total different dynamic to the group. Talking about stretching the field. I just can't wait to get him out there full speed along with the rest of the guys so we can work on that chemistry as a group.”

Jefferson realizes he has a deep depth chart, and it appears Antoine Wesley is assured a spot. A guy just trying to make the team a year ago is now looked to for contributions in a variety of ways.

“He's kind of grown into a guy that we can really count on on the outside,” Jefferson said. “A guy with some length that can drop his weight separating (out of) the break, can go up and make those contested catches. He's taken a tremendous step from last year. He was kind of familiar with the offense because he's played for Kliff before, but he’s catching on to the little nuances of things.

“And he's found a way to stick. There's so much about this thing. When guys come into the league, it's not so much where you're drafted and stuff like that, it’s can you stick, can you find a way with your skill set to make it valuable to the team and he's done that. It helps that he's 6-4 as well.”

Jefferson said there’s great competition for however many other spots there are and talked about Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Victor Bolden Jr.

“He's doing everything well for me,” Jefferson said of Isabella. “It's just a numbers game to be honest with you. He's had a really good camp so far. He really has. It's not like he can't play this game; he can play. He's fast enough to play. We talk about guys being able to run; he can stretch the defense. And to be honest with you, I have to do a better job of getting him in on plays where we can showcase his skill set.”

When it was mentioned how Dortch was signed after camp started last year and just began making plays immediately, Jefferson said he had a story to tell of when he was with the Jets and was watching film of Dortch:

“I’m thinking, I would love to go out and work this guy out, so I went down on a private workout. And I tried to break this kid with like a two-minute individual and he just would not quit. I’d been watching film on him and thought, ‘He’s just like five-feet nothing, but he's making plays all over the place. And that's the thing that sticks out to me about him: he plays bigger than what he really is and he has very, very sure hands.”

When asked how he tried to break him, Jefferson said, “(I threw) every freaking drill possible at the kid. Then I asked him, you know you got another year left. Why are you coming out? He said, 'Coach, look at me. I'm not growing anymore.’ But he broke all kinds of records at Wake Forest. So he's a really good receiver. I'm glad to have him.”

Jefferson is also impressed with Victor Bolden Jr., who was recently signed after playing in the USFL and had no offseason work with the Cardinals.

“That kid has really stuck out, to be honest with you,” Jefferson said. “He's shifty, he's another guy who can play both inside and outside. He can make guys miss after the catch and special teams-wise.”

He reiterated, “Like I say, there's not a lot of coaches around the league in my position right now having so much talent.”

That could make roster decisions tough.

“We have a battle going on in that group across the board after those first couple of guys; we have a serious battle going on,” Jefferson concluded. I'm anxious to see how it's gonna go. But my thing is to get these guys enough reps during the preseason, so if it doesn't shake out here, they got good film so other teams will say, 'Hey, look, we've got to take a look at this guy.'

“Once we get those preseason games and everything like that, all that stuff will play itself out.”