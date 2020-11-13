DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Prepared to 'Put on a Show'

For truly elite players, competition breeds further success. At least, that is how Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins views it.

Whether it be in practices with teammates in his own position room, or games against others considered to be in the upper echelon at their position in the NFL, Hopkins is never one to shy away from a challenge. Week 10 will bring just that, as wideout Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills travel to Glendale to confront the Cardinals in State Farm Stadium.

"I love it," Hopkins said Friday. "The game of football has become more of a passing game. You're going to see numbers go up with receivers, skill guys. I like the way the game is trending. I love seeing other guys get rewarded for their hard work that they put in. Receivers, we work very hard in the offseason. I applaud every receiver that's doing great."

Both Hopkins and Diggs had similar offseason paths after the conclusion of the 2019 season. Each was officially traded to their new team — Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills and Hopkins from the Houston Texans to the Cardinals — March 20. Minnesota unloaded Diggs in exchange for the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which resulted in LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, as well as fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round selections; while giving up a seventh-round pick. Arizona conceded a 2020 second-rounder and running back David Johnson for Hopkins and a fourth-rounder (defensive tackle Leki Fotu).

The in-season production for both star receivers has also been eerily similar.

"I definitely think they're competitors and they know what the other one has been doing this season," Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. "There's no question about that. But I can't speak for Stefon, but I know DeAndre, his expectation is to play at an elite level each and every day and, particularly on Sundays, catch a lot of footballs. And so, I don't think that'll change, but I'm sure they're aware of the type of year the other guy is having and they'll want to go out there and put on a show."

Entering Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, Hopkins was leading the NFL in receiving yards with 704 on 57 receptions. A three-catch, 30-yard performance resulted in his standing dropping to No. 5 league-wide. Conversely, Diggs jumped into the top spot in the NFL with 813 yards on 63 catches, compared to Hopkins' 734 yards on 60 catches.

Diggs also tops the league in total catches and targets, with 91. Hopkins sits at No. 8 with 76 in that category.

"Hopkins, obviously, [was] a guy that (was) leading the league in I think catches and targets," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "I think Diggs [was] close behind him. And they're playing with four guys. I think it's the new NFL. It used to be a run-first league and a pass-second league, but it's been a pass-first league for about four years now."

Sunday's game between the Cardinals and Bills will not be limited to Hopkins and Diggs, either. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Josh Allen do not have a shortage of weapons to target and the signal-caller duel will be one heavily scrutinized.

For Arizona, production has surged lately for wide receiver Christian Kirk, who has 12 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the team's last three games. Veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald has also been targeted more in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Bills also start receiver John Brown, who has 23 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and former All-Pro returner Andre Roberts in the room.

"Both of them, they have chips on their shoulders because they feel like they're better than their third-round draft status," Fitzgerald said of that duo Thursday. "And I think both guys have proven to be tremendous players in this league. John Brown has gone over 1,000 yards multiple years now and continues to be a dominant receiver up there in Buffalo. And Andre has been All-Pro for a few years now as a kick and punt returner. Both of them have had really great careers and it's wonderful to see them both still playing at a very high level. Hopefully, they can just relax this week and get back to it the following week, but it'll be great to see those guys and to share a laugh and a COVID(-19) hug, maybe."

With teams on full alert after scouting both offenses, the defensive game plans are accounting for a pass-heavy performance from both quarterbacks.

"If I have the opportunity to go up against Diggs, it's definitely going to be one of those moments because I know right now Diggs is statistically the No. 1 receiver in the league having 800 and some odd yards," Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday. "Josh trusts him, he's getting like 12 targets a game, so I know if I'm on him I'm going to get my fair share of passes. Me and Diggs had a long history of going up against each other. Diggs is so special. He's just very shifty, very crafty at the line of scrimmage and also into his route. He loves to do these little hesitation moves to get the DB's feet to stop so he can gain more yardage.

"He's very crafty. You have to make sure that you keep your eyes low on him. He's a guy that fights for the ball when the ball is in the air. A very talented receiver and I can't say enough about. And this year's definitely showing that. Ever since he's been in the league he's been doing nothing but great things. What a tremendous player, having an All-Pro year so far throughout the season. Hopefully, we can slow him down Sunday because we know we don't need him going because if they get him going, there's a good opportunity they're going to have of winning the ballgame, so we have to do a good job on (No.) 14 for Buffalo here come Sunday."