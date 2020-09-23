When the Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade in the offseason, there was little doubt he would make the team’s passing game better.

The reality is that it’s not only what can happen when the ball goes to Hopkins, but what his presence means for the rest of the offense overall.

Hopkins has 22 receptions in two games for 219 yards, an average of just 10.0 per catch. His catches have overshadowed the fact that receiver Larry Fitzgerald has 11, but for only 84 yards (7.6 per reception). Overall, the passing game has averaged 9.9 a catch, even with plays of 54 yards to wideouts Andy Isabella, 49 to Christian Kirk and 33 to Hopkins.

Still, it’s been productive enough to help move the chains to where the Cardinals are tied for sixth in the league in first downs with 51.

Asked about his young secondary going against Arizona’s receivers, Lions head coach Matt Patricia was effusive in his praise Wednesday for what the Cardinals put on the field.

“Hopkins is unreal,” Patricia said. “He’s a phenomenal player. This guy can run every route, he gets open, he’s got great hands, he’s got great body control, he’s a go-to guy for them and I think that was really a great addition for them on the offensive side of the ball.”

Moving on, he said, “You can never mention wide receivers with the Arizona Cardinals and not mention Larry Fitzgerald. This guy is one of the best, has been one of the best for just such a long, great career. I have the utmost respect for him. I’ve seen him be able to change his role to be able to morph into a different type of player that they need each season depending on what’s important for their offense that year. It’s quite amazing. He’s got some amazing stats when you look at it.”

Patricia made sure to mention that there’s more to Fitzgerald’s game than just catching the ball.

He said, “Not only just the yardage and the catches and all that, but this guy has more tackles than he does drops. I mean this guy’s hands are unbelievable. He can catch anything, he’s always open. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical. He’s an unbelievable player.”

Overall, Patricia knows how difficult Sunday will be as they go on the road still in search of their first victory against an undefeated Cardinals team who defeated the likes of last season's NFC West Champion San Francisco and Washington.

“That’s a huge challenge for us, with the players they have and the skill positions,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of speed on the field, they really have done a great job of creating these space games and even now the quarterback and putting that amount of duress on the defense, as you can see what they’ve done the last two games.”