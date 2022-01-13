How the Red Sea can Make Waves for Cardinals' Playoff Game

Cardinals fans will have ample opportunity to support the team in the days leading up to Monday night's playoff game in Los Angeles.

The Arizona Cardinals are encouraging all fans to join in support of the team as they prepare for their first playoff game under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a road trip to battle NFC West divisional foes Los Angeles on Monday Night Football.

Although fans won't be able to fill the seats of State Farm Stadium and cheer on their Cardinals, the Red Sea will have ample opportunity to support the team.

Playoff Viewing Parties: Playoff game viewing parties will be hosted by Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Four Peaks Brewing Co. at 16 different locations throughout the Valley.

A full list of locations can be found on the team’s playoff page: www.azcardinals.com/playoffs

Cardinals Signs: Members of the Red Sea can also show support by displaying Cardinals playoff signs (click here to view: www.azcardinals.com/playoffs).

Beginning Thursday, signs will be available for pickup at the following locations:

State Farm Stadium Team Shop: 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305

Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arizona Sports – KTAR: 7740 N 16th Street, Suite 200, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m.

780 KAZM: 3400 W State Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Daily from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

KOAT-TV Channel 7: 3801 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Fans should call ahead (505-884-7777) to make arrangements for pickup at the station.

KNKI – iTalk 106.7FM: 391 West Deuce of Clubs, Suite C, Show Low, AZ 85901

Weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Playoff Rally Towels: Members of the Red Sea can get their Playoff Rally Towels this weekend at all three Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Lone Butte, Vee Quiva & Wild Horse Pass – in addition to the Cardinals Team Shop at State Farm Stadium.

Make Waves Sweepstakes: Members of the Red Sea can enter the Make Waves Sweepstakes for a chance to win daily prizes, including the following:

Wednesday: Football autographed by Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones and a $100 SeatGeek discount code

Thursday: Gift card and free stay in the Gila River Resorts & Casinos Cardinals Room

Friday: Road to The Super Bowl – Wild Card NFT

We Want to “Red Sea” You: Fans can post photos in Cardinals gear to social media using the hashtag #REDSEA for a chance to win a Cardinals Playoff Prize Pack. Winners will be selected randomly each day, and pictures may be used in a photo gallery on the team’s playoff page: www.azcardinals.com/playoffs.

Surprise Squad: Spotters will be dispersed throughout the Valley on the lookout for Cardinals fans showing their team spirit by wearing Cardinals gear, displaying signs or representing the Red Sea in any way. Those identified can win a special Cardinals playoff gift pack.