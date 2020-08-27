SI.com
Cardinals Watching Young Players at 'Red and White Practice'

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s strategy is clear for the team’s annual “Red and White Practice" on Friday.

This year's event will have a different look than usual considering there will be no fans allowed. But, the TV cameras will still be on, and Kingsbury is eager to see how his younger players react to the added pressure.

"A young player emphasis," Kingsbury said on Wednesday. "Knowing that this is being filmed for a television audience, the lights are on, how will those guys react to that situation? Obviously it is less intense than when the fans are there, but they know what they are playing for. And they know people are watching."

There are no preseason games this summer, so the chances for the Cardinals to perform in an environment other than typical practices are slim. 

Friday will be a major opportunity for players looking to make the roster. Kingsbury previously called this “showcase week” because the team will soon transition into a mock game week. 

A player on the brink of making the roster or earning a starting job may push himself over the top if he can outperform his counterparts under the brightest lights of training camp. 

"We want to ramp that up a little bit and see how they handle that type of pressure," Kingsbury said. "So, more than anything it is a young-guy emphasis to see who steps up when their number is called in that environment."

The practice will be aired on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) on Saturday night at approximately 8 p.m. 

