Arizona Cardinals Cut OTAs from 10 to Three

Arizona Cardinals players negotiated a reduction of OTAs from 10 to three over the next three weeks.

Call it the mystery in Tempe.

Tuesday was scheduled to be the first of 10 OTAs for the Cardinals in a return to the offseason schedule that dominated the NFL landscape prior to the 2020 pandemic.

However, there is very little news emanating from Hardy Drive, save for some player transactions in the four weeks since the draft.

The schedule distributed by the NFL had the Cardinals with three OTAs this week (Tuesday through Thursday), three next week (Wednesday through Friday) and four the following week (Monday through Thursday).

NFL media access rules mandate that one of every three OTA workouts be open. However, as of late Tuesday afternoon, there has been no advisory regarding the schedule.

Are the Cardinals on the field Tuesday or not?

The only clue is a report by Albert Breer of SI.com that says an agreement between the players and the team reduced the total OTAs from 10 to only three.

If accurate — and there’s no reason to believe Breer is wrong — more than at least 20 teams reduced the offseason work through behind the scenes discussions. For the Cardinals, it was with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

Earlier in the offseason, when the NFLPA was pushing players to stay away from on-field offseason work, many teams announced they would do that. The Cardinals’ players were silent.

In the last few weeks, there have been numerous reports of teams slashing the offseason work with some even eliminating the mandatory camp. According to Breer, the tradeoff for reduced OTAs for the Cardinals was still having the three-day minicamp from June 15-17.

Breer wrote, “How they got there was interesting too. The Cardinals’ players eschewed putting out a public statement like so many of their peers did in early April and instead sent a letter to Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim to explain their point of view. From there, quietly, the players and Kingsbury (and his staff) hammered out a deal that worked well for everyone.

“So now, the Cardinals are in working together toward the season, under conditions that everyone had a hand in crafting. That’s a win for the players, for sure. But it also has to be a win for the coaches and the team too; to have everyone in and good with working under the conditions agreed to.”

It’s now also possible the media will have access to only one of the three OTAs.

However, we don’t know, but when we know, you will be the first to know.