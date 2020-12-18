Cardinals Reflect on Signing Day Memories During NCAA Early Signing Period

National Signing Day is one that forever changes the lives of those high-school football athletes who have earned college scholarships and put pen to paper on a National Letter of Intent. No matter the division or conference the school competes in, each individual who celebrates this day achieves far greater than just an opportunity to play football at the next level, but also an education free of expense.

Up until April of 2017, prep athletes would sign the requisite paperwork binding them and their school of choice on the first Wednesday in February. Since the NCAA Division I Council voted to reinstate the early period, which is a three-day window in mid-December, there has been a shift in the recruiting landscape.

"College recruiting is much different," said Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who signed his NLI with Pittsburgh in February of 2002. "The landscape has definitely changed . . . I was glad to see that they allowed guys to sign early because to be able to keep the young kids, 18-year-olds' interest for three more months is a lot more difficult. It gives the coaches the opportunity to go out and recruit some of the kids that really need more attention and you can get kids into school in January so they can start spring ball if they graduate early from high school. I think it's great, but it definitely has changed the landscape."

The 2020 early signing period began Dec. 16 and ends Friday. In a year where recruiting was mired by the COVID-19 pandemic — that forced the NCAA to institute a dead period that banned in-person contact between prospects and college coaches, eliminating official visits and other recruiting activities — plenty of prep stars ended their recruitments.

It has created an opportunity, as Fitzgerald mentioned, for high schoolers to potentially graduate and enroll early in their college to participate in practices and better prepare themselves for college football. The normal February National Signing Day still remains — this year it is scheduled for Feb. 3 — and those who did not sign in December will be able to do so then.

For the Cardinals, each player's respective journey to the NFL is vastly different. The roster composition is made up of guys like Patrick Peterson, who was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2008 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports Composite and signed with LSU, to Haason Reddick, who was an unranked outside linebacker with no scholarship offers that led him to walk on at Temple, to Dennis Gardeck, who played Division II football at Sioux Falls following a transfer from West Virginia State.

Yet, for those who had the opportunity to partake in the signing day festivities, it represents a moment in time they will never forget.

"That moment meant the world to me because you always thought and dreamed of those moments, especially coming from the high school that I went to (Blanche Ely High in Pompano Beach, Fla.)," Peterson said. "I've seen guys go to Florida, Auburn, Florida State, so you always dreamed of that moment. Couldn't wait to be in that position. It's nothing like it."

Added running back Kenyan Drake, who signed with Alabama in 2012: "I saw 'Bama had a pretty high class, I think No. 1 again, so Roll Tide to that. But also, I committed pretty early in my junior year. Didn't really waver on my commitment at all, but it was still a pretty cool time to have these colleges wanting to come out to host you or have you at their campus. Just showing you a lot of love from the things that you earned on and off the field."

Everyone navigates their own path. Some do it in more unconventional ways than others. The signing day drama and secrecy surrounding recruiting is amplified when unexpected decisions are made. For Cardinals safety Budda Baker, national intrigue encapsulated his process.

"My signing day was kind of different because I was committed to Oregon at the time and a whole new coaching staff was then brought to the University of Washington," Baker said. "(Former Washington head coach) Chris Peterson, he was at Boise State at the time, and his coaching staff, I would talk to Chris Peterson and their coaching staff, but I knew I was never going to go to Boise State. I knew I really liked them a lot. They were very smart people that were going to tell you the truth no matter what.

"For me, it was just crazy to see Chris Peterson be the head coach at the University of Washington, a team where I'm from Seattle and have family there as well. It was like two weeks into that time to sign I de-committed (from Oregon) and committed to Washington, so that was very big. I remember going on the news and committing there. That was definitely fun for my family and friends and, of course, being from Washington, having a lot of support system there, it was definitely cool for me."

Even for those who later transferred from the school in which they originally signed, like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who left Texas A&M for Oklahoma before being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019, the memories and emotions from the signing day experience are vivid.

"It feels like a long time ago, but it was obviously a great day for me and my family," Murray said. "Something I dreamed of, going to play college football. Obviously, I ended up transferring, but just the day in whole is just a great day. The day that those kids will never forget."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has a unique perspective, considering his status as a former player, college head coach at Texas Tech and now in the NFL. For him, it's more a mixed bag of memories.

"I took lots of tough L's on National Signing Day," Kingsbury said. "A (Texas Tech) hat was in the mix at times, but it was not selected very often. I can tell you that much. It wasn't a big deal back when I signed. It was important to our family and a great honor at that point, but it wasn't nearly the spectacle it is today and I'm very happy to be sitting here (in the NFL) today."

With many college decisions having been finalized since Wednesday, the fanfare of the recruiting process has ended. Still, each day presents the opportunity to not settle in the comfort of being signed, but to continually improve.

"My advice I give to the young kids out there, just continue to be you," Peterson said. "Continue to be who you are that got you to be that five-star. And if you're not a five-star, lower star, find a way to get better. That's what it's all about. Every day that you're on this earth you have to find a way to not only get better, but make others around you better. Stay true to yourself, you know how to play the game, just go out and have fun."

With the transition to a college lifestyle looming, Cardinals players want to ensure proper priorities are intact to promote the right values one should possess arguably the most critical year of their life to this point.

"Being a student athlete — the student part first — that's the most important thing, just making sure you're a well-rounded person on and off the field," Drake said. "And everything else will take care of itself."

And while the excitement of moving on to independence is inevitable, Murray believes that relishing in adolescence and the celebratory moments like those created by National Signing Day are what make the hard work worthwhile.

"I always try to cherish — I never wanted to really go to college too quick because I knew you just can't get those days back when you're at home, you're with all your boys and stuff like that," he said. "I would just say cherish every moment and don't try to speed it up because it starts to move quick."