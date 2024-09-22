Refs Make Costly Mistake, Eliminating Cardinals Pick-Six
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had momentum snatched right from their grasp before halftime of their Week 3 battle against the Detroit Lions.
With close to two minutes left, the Lions were looking to run down the clock in hopes of scoring before the end of the first half. Goff dropped back to pass, was hit while throwing and the ball ultimately ended up in the hands of Cardinals LB Mack Wilson, who ran the ball back for a touchdown.
It was a play that would have gave the Cardinals a much needed boost on the scoreboard and right before the break, especially with Kyler Murray and co. receiving the ball to begin the third quarter.
Except, the play didn't count.
The officials ruled the play dead as the ball was snapped "after the 2:00 warning."
Except, it wasn't.
The ball was clearly snapped before the actual game clock hit the two-minute warning.
The Lions would later score on that drive, putting them up 20-7 after a unique hook-and-ladder trick play put Detroit up by two possessions before the half.
With both teams at 1-1 entering Week 3, this was a massive game for the Cardinals and Lions to emerge victorious from.
Since the play was blown dead, it can't technically be challenged.
