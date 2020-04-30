AllCardinals
Cardinals Shave Two from Roster: ILB Bierria and DL Johnson

Howard Balzer

As the Cardinals officially sign their group of 21 undrafted free agents to contracts, they have had to reduce their roster from 93 to 90 players.

The first two reductions occurred Thursday when inside linebacker Keishawn Bierria and defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson were placed on waivers.

Bierria was signed by the Cardinals on Dec. 18 off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, where he had been signed Oct. 29. The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder who played at Washington, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2018 draft and played in 16 games that season. He had two tackles from scrimmage and three on special teams.

He played four games in 2019 for the Broncos before being waived on Oct. 1. After coming to Arizona, he played in one game and was inactive for one.

Johnson, 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, spent the final four games of the 2019 season on the Cardinals’ practice squad and was then signed to a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30.

He played collegiately at Cincinnati and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2018. Waived in the cutdown to 53 players, Johnson was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad after clearing waivers and was then signed to the active roster on Dec. 14, playing in the final three games.

He was waived again in the final cutdown last summer and then spent time on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans (Sept. 24-Oct. 1) and Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 24-Oct. 26) before being signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Dec. 4.

Johnson’s full name is Lyndon Baines Johnson, the same as the 36th president of the United States. He is a junior, as his father, Lyndon Baines Johnson Sr., was actually born when LBJ was president.

