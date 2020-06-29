AllCardinals
Remembering Former Cardinals Head Coach Joe Bugel

Mason Kern

Sunday served a sad loss for the NFL community, when revered offensive line guru and former head coach Joe Bugel, who was headmaster of the Phoenix Cardinals from 1990-93, died at the age of 80.

In four seasons captaining the Cardinals' ship, the franchise amassed a 20-44 record before he was subsequently fired.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill put out this statement on behalf of the organization:

"Joe Bugel impacted so many people in his 80 years of life and nearly 50 coaching football. Our hearts go out to every one of them but especially to his wife Brenda and the entire Bugel family. His accomplishments as one of our sport's truly legendary coaches speak for themselves. But the first thing I think of is how he lived his life and the kind of quality human being Joe Bugel was. We join all of those who today celebrate his remarkable life & mourn his passing."

Bugel spent 15 more years coaching in the NFL after his Cardinals stint with one more stop as a head coach in 1997 for the Oakland Raiders. He retired after a return to Washington following the 2009 season.

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder issued his own personal statement about the loss"

"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe's passing. Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend. He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time."

The following are tributes from Cardinals fans:

