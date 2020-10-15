My Take: Replacing Chandler Jones Will Take a Village

Mixing and matching is the best way to describe how the Cardinals will work to deal with the absence of All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who was placed on reserve/injured Thursday and will have surgery on a torn biceps suffered in the second quarter against the New York Jets Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday, “We got DK (Devon Kennard) back into practice yesterday. Obviously, he's a big part with Chan out so we'll see how he progresses before Monday night. But we've got four guys that should be dressed for the game, so whoever plays what snaps, it won’t matter much. Nothing should change as far as the base and sub-(package) concerns. If DK is full speed, he will play full time along with Haason (Reddick) and (Dennis) Gardeck backing up both spots, so we'll still have four guys who can play.”

Of course, that’s only three. Joseph didn’t mention outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, who played 34 snaps Sunday, but missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Gardeck, who had two sacks Sunday, also missed practice both days because of a foot injury, but he told reporters he would be fine to play Monday.

The wildcards could be defensive lineman Zach Allen, inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, practice-squad outside linebacker Reggie Walker and newly-signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who was added from the Denver practice squad Thursday.

It’s difficult to imagine Irving being ready to play this quickly, plus he has to pass COVID-19 protocols. Walker could be elevated from the practice squad for the game. He, Kennard and Reddick have been the only outside linebackers working together in the portion of practice viewed by the media this week. Joseph appears reluctant to put too much on Simmons’ plate, perhaps thanks to how Reddick is playing.

Joseph said Reddick continues his level of improvement after being moved to the outside near the end of the 2019 season.

“I've seen a guy that's very comfortable in his role,” Joseph said. “He wanted to be an outside ‘backer and from the last month of the season last year, you can see this guy coming on strong and you can see his confidence building every single week. He had a great practice today picking off balls and rushing, setting edges, so he is an outside ‘backer and he's a good one.

“So hopefully, he can continue to get better and play good football for us. But he's a guy, if he's one-on-one on third downs, he can win a one-on-one in the pass rush. And with Chandler being out. it's going to take all of us to pick up the slack.”

Allen is intriguing. He played a total of 62 snaps in the first three games, but led all defensive linemen with 44 Sunday and 57 the week before.

The Cardinals identify all their linemen as tackles, which is the way it should be in a 3-4 scheme. However, he has been playing end in four-linemen fronts.

Joseph noted, “Zach is playing some end in our first-, second-down nickel fronts, so he can play also in the third-down stuff. Zack as a college player was a defensive end in a 4-3 front so our first-, second-, third-down stuff, when it's four down (linemen), Zack is capable of being a defensive end. So that's definitely a guy who's going to help us replace Chandler's reps as an outside rusher with our four-down front.”

Mostly, Joseph is eager to see who steps up with Chandler out.

“I'm excited to watch all these young guys contribute to playing great defense,” Joseph concluded. “It's gonna be fun to watch them play on Monday night.”

At least he hopes so.